Top five must-have kitchen items right now

Every year, new fashions and fads creep up on home store websites, blogs and — of course — Instagram. Everyone wants that picture-perfect decor and that welcoming table.

While everyone inevitably experiences a “Pinterest fail” from time to time, if every kitchen included these five items, it wouldn’t be complete, but it would sure be off to a great start.

Premier Gold Collection from Nordic Ware Bakeware

Made in the USA, the Jubilee Bundt pan is a personal favorite of mine. This Bundt is something to celebrate! You’ll love the hidden hearts that appear within the swirled diamond pattern. Pockets capture glaze with delectable results. It has a 10-cup capacity and with its on-trend Gold Finish and exquisite pattern, it makes for a beautiful cake both before and after.

Tip Top Tongs

The Tip Top Tongs are in fact tip top, but are also a top seller. The tongs are made of the sturdy brushed stainless steel we all love, with the added array of colorful silicone heads that provide an easy grip and are safe for non-stick pans. Plus, my favorite feature is the resting foot that keeps my counters clean. The long 13-inch length helps you keep a safe distance from heat and have a super easy locking mechanism too. BONUS!

Neon Corkcicle Collection

I’m seriously obsessed with these. Lose the stem. Keep the cool. Crafted from stainless steel with proprietary triple insulation, this vacuum-sealed wonder cup just doesn’t quit. It keeps your beverages cold or hot for hours. It stays cold even longer with drinks containing ice — even out in the sun.

The stemless wine cup holds 12 ounces of your favorite beverage, from water to wine and the stemless flute holds 7 ounces, perfect for champagne, Prosecco and other bubbly beverages. They also have a slip-proof, silicone bottom, letting the collection go where glass can’t while providing easy-grip sides. I’d like one of each please.

Creative Co-Op

From home decor, kitchenwares, even jewelry, scarves and bags, you can find everything you are looking for, plus everything you weren’t, all at a great value.

April Cornell Linens for Tabletop + Home

Whether you call them hand towels, dish cloths or tea towels, these uniquely charming textiles deliver a delightful splash of color and texture to the heart of your kitchen. Each one has a digitally-transferred, watercolor painting created by owner April Cornell herself.

My favorites are always the tulips and petunias that take me back to my childhood in my grandmother’s flower garden. Art is rarely this practical, and the curated cotton weaves are tailor made for soaking up all of life’s little messes.

Jessica Garrelts owns Cottonwood Kitchen + Home in downtown Sheridan with her husband, Jeff. This content was sponsored by Cottonwood Kitchen + Home.