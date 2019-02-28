FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Cause of Main Street structure fire confirmed as mechanical failure

SHERIDAN – Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department Chief Gary Harnish confirmed the cause of the structure fire at the Edwards Hotel on North Main Street Feb. 20 was due to a refrigerator door being open, causing the motor to overheat and catch nearby combustibles on fire.

SFRD responded to the fire at 8:36 p.m. Feb. 20. Other responding agencies included Goose Valley Fire Department, Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Rocky Mountain Ambulance. Crews cleared the scene at around 12:18 a.m. Investigators rested for the evening and started the fire investigation again at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Sheridan Police Department Lt. Travis Koltiska confirmed one death from the fire in a press release sent Thursday, Feb. 21.

On Feb. 25, the Sheridan County Coroner’s Office announced the name of the victim of the fire, 58-year-old Allan Barker, and the cause of his death was smoke inhalation.

All other occupants of the structure were evacuated and fire suppression efforts completed that night.

 

Editor’s note: This article was updated to reflect a more accurate description of the cause of the fire.

