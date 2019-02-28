SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block West 11th Street, 1:52 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 8:01 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 12:22 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 3:00 p.m.

• Medical, Victoria Street, 6:32 p.m.

• Lift assist, Sugarland Drive, 8:02 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:15 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 9:11 p.m.

Wednesday

• Medical, 400 block West 11th Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Spur Lane, 6:47 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11:33 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:33 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block Joe Street, 6:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Accident, Beaver Creek Road; mile marker 6.7, 1:22 a.m.

• Motorist assit, I-90 Westbound; exit 9, Ranchester, 7:31 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Christopher L Albin, 45, Thornton, Colorado, stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Chad M David, 28, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance; plant form, interference with officer, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD

• Mattelene E Jacobs, 26, Sheridan, delivery of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2