SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block West 11th Street, 1:52 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 8:01 a.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 12:22 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 3:00 p.m.
• Medical, Victoria Street, 6:32 p.m.
• Lift assist, Sugarland Drive, 8:02 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 9:11 p.m.
Wednesday
• Medical, 400 block West 11th Street, 1:53 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block Spur Lane, 6:47 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11:33 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:33 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block Joe Street, 6:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Accident, Beaver Creek Road; mile marker 6.7, 1:22 a.m.
• Motorist assit, I-90 Westbound; exit 9, Ranchester, 7:31 a.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Christopher L Albin, 45, Thornton, Colorado, stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Chad M David, 28, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance; plant form, interference with officer, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD
• Mattelene E Jacobs, 26, Sheridan, delivery of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2