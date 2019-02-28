FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local briefs

Home|News|Local News|Local briefs

WYO to host The Met Live in HD

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host another round of The Met Live in HD at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.

The show, “La Fille du Regiment,” tells the story of the Marie, who was found on a battlefield as a child and raised by the 21st Regiment as their “daughter.”

When Marie falls for Tyrolean Tonio, a man who is not a part of the Regiment, it looks as though she may have to choose between her family and true love.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

 

Landon’s offering weekend workshops

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will offer three workshops this weekend.

The first, set for Saturday at 1 p.m., will focus on houseplant health. The next workshop will begin Saturday at 3 p.m. and focus on which fruits grow well in Wyoming. Both Saturday workshops are free. On Sunday at 1 p.m., attendees will have a chance to design and plant a miniature garden. The only cost for the workshop is for materials used.

For more information, see landonsgreenhouse.com/workshops or call 307-672-8340.

Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

 

Book signing planned for Saturday

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery will host a book signing with Barbara Cipolla from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Cipolla will be on hand to discuss her latest edited collection “First Lady Project,” featuring inaugural gowns of first ladies. Charlotte Mehmke was a Sheridan resident who created replicas of inaugural gowns using photographs from the era.

The bookstore is located at 206 N. Main St.

By |Feb. 28, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN