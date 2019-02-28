Local briefs

WYO to host The Met Live in HD
SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host another round of The Met Live in HD at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.
The show, “La Fille du Regiment,” tells the story of the Marie, who was found on a battlefield as a child and raised by the 21st Regiment as their “daughter.”
When Marie falls for Tyrolean Tonio, a man who is not a part of the Regiment, it looks as though she may have to choose between her family and true love.
Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office or by phone at 307-672-9084.
The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.
Landon’s offering weekend workshops
SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will offer three workshops this weekend.
The first, set for Saturday at 1 p.m., will focus on houseplant health. The next workshop will begin Saturday at 3 p.m. and focus on which fruits grow well in Wyoming. Both Saturday workshops are free. On Sunday at 1 p.m., attendees will have a chance to design and plant a miniature garden. The only cost for the workshop is for materials used.
For more information, see landonsgreenhouse.com/workshops or call 307-672-8340.
Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.
Book signing planned for Saturday
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery will host a book signing with Barbara Cipolla from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
Cipolla will be on hand to discuss her latest edited collection “First Lady Project,” featuring inaugural gowns of first ladies. Charlotte Mehmke was a Sheridan resident who created replicas of inaugural gowns using photographs from the era.
The bookstore is located at 206 N. Main St.