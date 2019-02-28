SFR receives donation of smoke detector alarms

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department received a donation of 50 residential smoke detector alarms from the American Red Cross recently. The KIDDE smoke alarms have a 10-year lifespan and contain a sealed lithium battery that lasts the life of the alarm. The smoke alarms are stand-alone models and are not hardwired or interconnected to existing alarms.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue offers smoke detectors, free of charge, to citizens in the community that do not have the means to purchase their own detectors. Sheridan Fire-Rescue staff will visit your residence and install the detectors in the proper locations. Firefighters can also assist the public with battery replacement in existing smoke alarms. Battery replacement is recommended at a minimum of once per year. While firefighters are at your home they will perform a “Residential Fire Safety Checklist.” The checklist will help citizens recognize potential fire hazards and ways to make their home safer.

The recommended installation of smoke alarms is one in each sleeping room, one in a common area outside of sleeping rooms and one on each level of the residence. All brands of smoke alarms have a lifespan of approximately 10 years before they need to be replaced.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue staff also encourage citizens to have a working carbon monoxide detector on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that is colorless and odorless and can only be detected with a properly working CO detector.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue will accept donations from the public for the purchase of smoke detectors so we can continue to offer the detectors for those in need.