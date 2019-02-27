SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:19 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Lift assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 a.m.
• Medical, North Gould Street, 6:53 a.m.
• PD standby, Long Drive, 10:32 a.m.
• Lift assist, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:18 p.m.
• Trauma, North Jefferson, 1:34 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Medical, North Miles Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:16 p.m.
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• Dismissals — Michaela N Uhling-Escoto, Sheridan; Luna Maria Uhling-Escoto, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Curfew violation, West 14th Street, 2:00 a.m.
• DUI, Greystone Avenue, 5:09 a.m.
Dog at large, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 7:22 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Carlin Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Heights Drive, 10:04 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Animal incident, Golf Course Road, 12:49 p.m.
• Possession of drugs, Lewis Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 2:03 p.m.
• Burglary in progress, Emerson Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Val Vista Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 4:52 p.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 8:45 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 8:45 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 9:11 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Livestock loose, Landon Lane and Highway 335, 2:18 a.m.
• Traffic accident, Main Street, Dayton, 6:24 a.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 Eastbound; mile marker 24, 8:52 a.m.
• Domestic, Main Street, Dayton, 9:00 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Wildcat Road, 4:26 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Animal problem, Indian Paintbrush Road, 6:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Kaul A Eisele, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessica J Podgomik, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Luke D Stroud, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2