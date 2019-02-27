SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:19 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Lift assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 a.m.

• Medical, North Gould Street, 6:53 a.m.

• PD standby, Long Drive, 10:32 a.m.

• Lift assist, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:18 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson, 1:34 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Medical, North Miles Avenue, 5:50 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:08 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:16 p.m.

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Dismissals — Michaela N Uhling-Escoto, Sheridan; Luna Maria Uhling-Escoto, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.

• Curfew violation, West 14th Street, 2:00 a.m.

• DUI, Greystone Avenue, 5:09 a.m.

Dog at large, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 7:22 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Carlin Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Drive, 10:04 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Animal incident, Golf Course Road, 12:49 p.m.

• Possession of drugs, Lewis Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 2:03 p.m.

• Burglary in progress, Emerson Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Val Vista Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 4:52 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Livestock loose, Landon Lane and Highway 335, 2:18 a.m.

• Traffic accident, Main Street, Dayton, 6:24 a.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 Eastbound; mile marker 24, 8:52 a.m.

• Domestic, Main Street, Dayton, 9:00 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Wildcat Road, 4:26 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Animal problem, Indian Paintbrush Road, 6:07 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Kaul A Eisele, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jessica J Podgomik, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Luke D Stroud, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2