Artists to present work at SAGE Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place Feb. 5 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in this month’s Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include mixed media artist Jacob Fossum of Mill River, Massachusetts; painter Patty Hagen of Seattle; playwright Sarah B. Mantell of Brooklyn, New York; acrylic painter Barbara Ishikura of Bolton, Massachusetts; memoirist Ame Gilbert of Brooklyn, New York; and photographer Nikki Greene of Brooklyn, New York.

For more information, see www.jentelarts.org.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.