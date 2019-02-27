Immigration issue surfaces in court request

JACKSON — A simple motion made in Teton County Circuit Court on Feb. 11 triggered a complex argument over immigration not often heard in state court.

Elisabeth Trefonas, senior assistant public defender, asked Judge Jim Radda to allow her client to appear by phone, rather than in person, when he changes his plea at his next court hearing.

Teton County Deputy Prosecutor Clark Allan firmly objected.

“The defendant lives in the town of Jackson, so the state is happy to have this set for a change of plea, but he can appear,” Allan told the court.

“Is there a particular reason why you want him to personally appear?” Radda asked Allan.

“Yes, your honor,” Allan said. “That’s how our justice system works. He can come to court and plead guilty or be sentenced. When they live in the community that is how it works.”

But Radda pointed out how a visit to the courthouse could play out for the defendant, who is undocumented.

“The reason this request is made sometimes is certain people are afraid of getting arrested on the courthouse steps by the ICE authorities,” Radda said. “If I require him to appear in a case where the rule says with his written consent it can be done by mail, I think I am interjecting myself in the immigration debate, and I don’t want to do that.

“I think I should just be neutral, and the rule is just so liberal.”

The law states that judges can allow defendants to change pleas by mail or by phone with the defendant’s consent, Radda said.

“If that is acceptable, I move that we all stay home and appear by Skype,” Allan said. “My argument would be if we give special treatment to people who live in town you are interjecting yourself into the immigration debate. I think we should just treat everyone the same. We should just prosecute our cases, adjudicate our cases and let the chips fall.”

Allan said the only defendants who should be able to appear by phone are the ones who don’t live close.

“We make an exception sometimes for people who live a long, long, long way away,” Allan said. “Otherwise, they should be here.”

Allan said a person’s citizenship status should not be considered as an exception to appearing in court.

“I have a problem with the idea that someone’s status that they are illegal and they may be arrested allows them to not come to court,” Allan said. “Our system has been running for a couple hundred years on the idea that people come to court to deal with their problems, not to avoid them.”

Trefonas said that’s exactly her point.

“The client wants to handle their fines and fees with this county and with this state,” Trefonas told the court. “They shouldn’t have to put themselves in a situation where they are threatened, arrested, detained and deported to make sure they are handling their local affairs.”

Trefonas’ client received a few citations for no driver’s license and one citation for no insurance, she said. She worked out a potential plea deal under which her client will plead guilty to a few of the charges and the prosecutor’s office will dismiss the remaining citations.

By Emily Mieure

Jackson Hole News & Guide Via Wyoming News Exchange