SHERIDAN — House of Gyros, which closed in 2017, has reopened in its former location as a drive-up business only.

The business owner had rented the space to Shabby Shack from 2017-2019. Shabby Shack has since moved to North Main Street and House of Gyros reopened at 401 Coffeen Ave.

The drive-up will be open for business daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.