Spirit of Sheridan: Amy Albrecht

SHERIDAN — A proud Wyoming transplant since 1992, Amy Albrecht serves as the executive director of the Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College. Prior to her role at the CVC, Albrecht co-owned an advertising and public relations firm in Sheridan.

The CVC is a program of Sheridan College as well as a stand-alone nonprofit organization whose mission is to engage citizens to strengthen the community. The CVC’s work focuses on leadership training, nonprofit support and identifying and moving community initiatives forward. Albrecht credits the CVC’s CiViC Leadership Project with giving her the confidence to apply for the position she now holds.

“The great thing about my job is that if I don’t know something or someone, I know someone else who does,” Albrecht said. “I hook people up. I love to introduce people to each other who can advance their work and ideas. As a neutral convener, the CVC is a great avenue for important conversations and to gather people together around an issue.”

In addition to her work with the CVC, Albrecht is a recent graduate of Leadership Sheridan County and is a founding member of The Food Group, which seeks to alleviate childhood hunger in Sheridan County by providing food on the weekends. Since its inception eight years ago, the organization has grown from feeding 150 kids on the weekend to 485 kids.

The group also provides summer books, Little Free Pantries and Teen Pantries. Placed outside schools and around the community, the pantries use recycled newspaper stands to hold food and hygiene items that are available for anyone in need.

As the current chair of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, Albrecht has helped bring the WY Nonprofit Symposium, a statewide nonprofit conference, to Sheridan, as well as increased advocacy and education for both local and statewide nonprofits.

“I think it’s important to give back to your community, especially if you want to affect change,” Albrecht explained. “There are few things that make me angrier than listening to people complain about decisions that are being made without getting involved. I love the work of the Chamber and see the organization as vital to the success of Sheridan County’s businesses. It’s proactive and forward-thinking and always a critical voice at any table discussing the future of Sheridan County.”

When talking with people about Albrecht, one word comes up over and over again: connector.

“Amy loves Sheridan. She is a known connector. Her energy and personality result in her knowing many people; when you couple this knowledge with her natural ability to listen, she is an invaluable resource for connecting the right people at the right time. The result is often magical.”

Albrecht says she is deeply honored to be considered a leader.

“I see myself as a leader in small groups but not necessarily as a leader in the community,” she said. “I love being a part of working groups that are working toward the continued success of Sheridan County and its residents.”

