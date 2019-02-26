Local briefs

Supaman to perform at college

SHERIDAN — Native American rap artist Supaman will perform at the Whitney Center for the Arts on Wednesday.

The event is free and open to the public. The performance will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, see whitneyarts.org. The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

DSA Wine Fest set for Friday

SHERIDAN — The Downtown Sheridan Association’s annual Wine Fest will take place Friday at the Elks Lodge.

This year’s theme, Mardi Gras, offers tastings of more than 100 wines and beers along with endless hors d’oeuvres.

There are two ticket levels: the $75 VIP ticket includes earlier access at 5 p.m. with a more intimate experience. These tickets are limited to 100 individuals. In addition, each vendor table will have luxury-level wines available exclusively to the VIP ticket holders. The general admission ticket, which costs $60, includes admission from 6-9 p.m.

With this fundraiser, DSA has the ability to sponsor events such as Third Thursday Street Festival, Sheridan Farmers Market and flowers on Main Street.

For more information, call Destiny Park at 307-672-8881.

The Elks Lodge is located at 45 W. Brundage St.

Republican Women of Sheridan County offer scholarship

SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County are currently seeking applicants for their college scholarship program.

One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a registered female Republican who is a Sheridan County resident and is planning to attend a junior college, college, university or vocational trade school beginning in the summer or fall session of 2019. Recipients must be at least 18 years old.

The deadline for the application is April 1.

Potential applicants may contact an RWSC member to assist in the application process if necessary. Information concerning the application will also be available in area high school and college counseling offices.

Further questions concerning the application process may be directed to Melinda Brennan at 307-763-6054.

The scholarship recipient will be announced May 10.