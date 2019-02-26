FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHS students to perform Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka’

Home|News|Local News|SHS students to perform Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School students will offer several productions of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” beginning Thursday.

The two-act musical tells the story of the five lucky golden ticket winners who get to take a tour of the magical Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory.

Performances are set for Feb. 28, March 1 and March 2 at 7:15 p.m. and March 3 at 2:15 p.m. All shows will take place in the Sue Henry Auditorium at SHS.

Ticket sales will end at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. All remaining tickets will be sold at SHS prior to the performances.

Tickets cost $10.50 in advance and $11 at the door.

SHS is located at 1056 Long Drive.

By |Feb. 26, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN