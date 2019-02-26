SHS students to perform Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School students will offer several productions of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” beginning Thursday.

The two-act musical tells the story of the five lucky golden ticket winners who get to take a tour of the magical Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory.

Performances are set for Feb. 28, March 1 and March 2 at 7:15 p.m. and March 3 at 2:15 p.m. All shows will take place in the Sue Henry Auditorium at SHS.

Ticket sales will end at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. All remaining tickets will be sold at SHS prior to the performances.

Tickets cost $10.50 in advance and $11 at the door.

SHS is located at 1056 Long Drive.