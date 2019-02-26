SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Smoke investigation, 600 block Idaho Avenue, 12:25 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 10 block West Whitney Street, 9:25 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Dismissals — Sydney Simon, Sheridan; Brooklyn Rose Simon, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Hit and run, Linden Avenue, 7:26 a.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 a.m.

• Dog bite, North Main Street, 9:09 a.m.

• Alarm, West Mountain View, 9:44 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 10:26 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Jefferson Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:22 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, De Smet Avenue, 8:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Omarr Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Seventh Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Animal found, North Jefferson Street, 5:37 p.m.

• Accident delayed, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Seventh Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 p.m.

• Structure fire, West Whitney Street, 9:23 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Broadway Street, 9:46 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Linden Avenue, 10:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:54 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Motorist assist, Highway 193; mile marker 105, Banner, 8:26 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 10:24 a.m.

• Road hazard, Highway 338; mile marker 7.5, 6:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Carl Street, Ranchester, 7:03 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Ridge Road, 8:34 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Broadway Street, 10:11

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Anthony E Cash, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Julianna J King, 24, Busby, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremiah J Smith, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 8