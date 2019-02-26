SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke investigation, 600 block Idaho Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 10 block West Whitney Street, 9:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• Dismissals — Sydney Simon, Sheridan; Brooklyn Rose Simon, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 12:57 a.m.
• Hit and run, Linden Avenue, 7:26 a.m.
• Assisting other agencies, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 a.m.
• Dog bite, North Main Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Alarm, West Mountain View, 9:44 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 10:26 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Jefferson Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
• Assisting other agencies, De Smet Avenue, 8:02 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Omarr Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Seventh Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Animal found, North Jefferson Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Accident delayed, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:17 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Seventh Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
• Structure fire, West Whitney Street, 9:23 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Broadway Street, 9:46 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Linden Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Motorist assist, Highway 193; mile marker 105, Banner, 8:26 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 10:24 a.m.
• Road hazard, Highway 338; mile marker 7.5, 6:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Carl Street, Ranchester, 7:03 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Ridge Road, 8:34 p.m.
• Assisting other agencies, Broadway Street, 10:11
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Anthony E Cash, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Julianna J King, 24, Busby, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremiah J Smith, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 8