Senior happenings

• Brenda Hodnett and Carol Kane, local professional music educators, are offering to help lighten the beat of your life with a drum circle. They will provide participants with hand drums. No previous music experience necessary. The duo will be at The Hub on smith on Thursdays at 11 a.m. from March 7 through April 25. The cost is a suggested contribution of $45 per person. Those interested in the classes should sign up by March 6.

• Get ready to learn the basics and winter safety tips from Julie Davidson-Greer and Steve Stresky at South Park. Bring your own equipment or borrow from Wyoming Wilderness Association’s cache. Those planning to participate should pack a lunch and enjoy complementary hot cocoa. Sign up through the WWA by calling 307-672-2751 or The Hub at 307-672- 2240 by March 6. The class will take place March 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. There is no fee to participate.

• Jane Black will lead a fiber class that anyone can do. All materials will be provided. Sign up by March 1 for the class set for March 5 and 12 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is a $5 suggested contribution per class.