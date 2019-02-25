FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Senior happenings

• Brenda Hodnett and Carol Kane, local professional music educators, are offering to help lighten the beat of your life with a drum circle. They will provide participants with hand drums. No previous music experience necessary. The duo will be at The Hub on smith on Thursdays at 11 a.m. from March 7 through April 25. The cost is a suggested contribution of $45 per person. Those interested in the classes should sign up by March 6.

• Get ready to learn the basics and winter safety tips from Julie Davidson-Greer and Steve Stresky at South Park. Bring your own equipment or borrow from Wyoming Wilderness Association’s cache. Those planning to participate should pack a lunch and enjoy complementary hot cocoa. Sign up through the WWA by calling 307-672-2751 or The Hub at 307-672- 2240 by March 6. The class will take place March 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. There is no fee to participate.

• Jane Black will lead a fiber class that anyone can do. All materials will be provided. Sign up by March 1 for the class set for March 5 and 12 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is a $5 suggested contribution per class.

Feb. 25, 2019

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

