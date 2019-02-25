Tips to combat loneliness, isolation

Today, social interaction is just a click of a mouse or tap of a screen away. Distance is no longer an issue when it comes to connecting. However, in older adults, loneliness and isolation is still a prevalent issue even though we live in the age of constant connectedness.

With age many people tend to find themselves feeling more isolated and living an increasingly solitary life. According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Administration on Aging:

• 28 percent of Americans older than 65 live alone; and 46 percent of women live alone.

• People older than 65 have an average life expectancy of almost 20 more years.

• While 72 percent of men older than 65 are married, only 45 percent of women are married; 37 percent are widows.

• Almost half of women older than 75 live alone.

Causes of isolation or feelings of loneliness can often stem from age-related health issues. Limited mobility and loss of vision or hearing may make it harder for seniors to attend events, perform simple tasks like going to the grocery store or communicating with friends and loved ones. Feelings of shame surrounding memory loss or incontinence may also cause an older adult to withdraw.

Isolation and loneliness do not only affect one’s mental health. Older adults who report these feelings may also experience complications with diabetes, cardiovascular issues, fatigue, chronic pain and may even see an accelerated onset of dementia and the dying process.

If you are concerned that you, or someone you know, may be suffering from loneliness or isolation, there are a variety of resources to help.

1. Reach out to your local senior center. Typically, a variety of activities that help promote social interaction are offered and they may even provide transportation for your convenience.

2. Get connected! Social media provides older adults with multiple ways to connect to friends nearby and far away.

3. Keep physically active. Your local gym or YMCA provides ample opportunities to partake in group classes and reap the benefits of both physical and emotional fulfillment.

4. Explore the possibility of senior living environment. While we all would prefer to “age in place” and live in our own home, studies show that those who live alone are more prone to health problems. The idea of sharing one’s space with strangers may be off-putting at first, but retirement communities, senior co-housing, assisted living and long-term care facilities are great examples of places that can accommodate individual needs and desires.

5. Volunteer. Reignite an old passion or discover a new one. Your expertise and heart to serve are always needed.

As a community, it is vital that we take the time to give extra attention to our senior population. There is much wisdom to glean from the experiences of the older generations and there is no better way to show our respect and admiration than to ask to hear their stories. Taking a moment to connect with an elder (being mindful that you may be providing their only connection for that day/week etc.) could make a lasting, positive impact on their life. Your time is gift of immeasurable value that bears powerful healing properties and is something you can easily pay forward. Instead of driving by, maybe today is the day you stop by for a chat and a cup of joe at your local senior living community?

By Elizabeth Craft and Michelle Craig

Green House Living for Sheridan