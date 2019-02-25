Local sports briefs

Lady Panthers win region

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team claimed a regional championship Saturday in Douglas. The Lady Panthers edged Lingle-Ft. Laramie 52-47 to earn a No. 1 seed at the upcoming state tournament.

Kristin Klaahsen paced AC with 16 points, which included four 3-pointers, and Madison Troll added 15 points and a trio of treys.

The Lady Panthers started slowly, only scoring eight points in the opening quarter before trailing 23-18 at halftime. AC exploded for 21 third-quarter points to take a 39-32 lead into the game’s final period.

The Lady Panthers square off against No. 4-seeded Little Snake River in the state quarterfinals Thursday at 6 p.m.

Tongue River boys advance to state

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team punched its ticket to state with a convincing 71-41 victory over Greybull Saturday during the 2A west regional tournament in Riverton. The Eagles also defeated Kemmerer 57-55 in the third-place contest.

Against Greybull, Jackson Clair scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Eagles. Nick Summers added 12 points and Sam Patterson scored 11.

Tongue River faces Big Horn Thursday at the Casper Events Center.

Rams finish runner-up at regionals

BIG HORN — A day after staking its claim at the state tournament, the Big Horn High School boys basketball team lost 58-51 against Pine Bluffs in the championship Saturday during the 2A east regional tournament in Gillette.

Big Horn faces Tongue River Thursday at the Casper Events Center.

Big Horn girls secure state bid

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team registered a 32-30 victory over Wright Saturday during the 2A east regional tournament in Gillette. The win clinched a state berth for the Lady Rams.

Against Wright, Big Horn trailed 18-15 at halftime but came back to win, thanks in large part to a strong third quarter when the Lady Rams outscored Wright 11-6. Courtney Wallach paced the team with 11 points.

Big Horn lost 40-32 against Lusk in the third-place matchup. Sydney Schmidt scored 11 points to lead the Lady Rams.

Big Horn faces Wyoming Indian Thursday at the Casper Events Center.