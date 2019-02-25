Sheridan falls at Casper, will host Region IX tourney

CASPER — In the span of 10 minutes, the Sheridan College men’s basketball team went from disappointment to jubilation. The No. 5 Generals fell at No. 8 Casper College 97-78 Saturday, dropping them into a tie with the Thunderbirds atop the Region IX North Division.

Shortly following the game, SC won a random-draw tiebreaker and will host the conference tournament.

“It’s kind of crazy how [the conference tournament tiebreaker works], and how it’s decided upon,” SC head coach Matt Hammer said. “As disappointing as the loss was tonight and how we played and how we showed up, at least we go home with some win.”

Sheridan and Casper shared the North Division crown by way of finishing with identical 13-1 conference records — the only blemish coming against one another. After a number of tiebreakers, the final one stood as a random draw.

After the game Saturday, Hammer and Casper head coach Dan Russell each drew a sheet of paper out of a hat. One piece had a maroon stripe on it and the other had a blue stripe on it. Russell drew first and picked the blue-striped paper, and Hammer drew the maroon one.

Region IX director Dan Russell, via FaceTime, had two poker chips in a bowl — a maroon one and a blue one. He randomly chose the maroon poker chip, matching Hammer’s maroon-striped paper, meaning the Generals will host the conference tournament.

And that’s a big deal for a team comprised of 15 players — some of whom are sophomores with a combined 30-0 over the last two years inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

“We feel very, very confident at home,” Sheridan’s AJ Bramah said. “We feel like we could beat anybody at home.”

Bramah and the Generals didn’t appear too confident Saturday following their most lopsided loss since January of last year. The Thunderbirds bested the Generals in many statistical categories.

Casper shot 45 percent (37 of 83) from the floor and 36 percent (9 of 25) from behind the 3-point line as opposed to Sheridan, which connected on just 40 percent (29 of 73) of its field-goal attempts and 14 percent (4 of 29) of its treys. The Thunderbirds also out-rebounded the Generals 59-43, which marked the first time all season that Sheridan was out-rebounded.

“A lot of [the rebounding] was physicality,” Hammer said. “We were just trying to out jump them instead of trying to be physical and pushing back and holding our ground. We’ve also got to have our guards stick their nose in there and get some rebounds.”

The Generals’ guards struggled on the scoreboard, as well. Starting guards Javary Christmas, Josh Bagley and Sean Sutherlin tallied a combined 11 points Saturday, going 3-for-20 from the floor.

“It’s something where you want them to have a short memory,” Hammer said. “… We can’t have that. We have to have other guys step up and knock some shots down.”

Cam Reece led the way for Sheridan with 27 points and eight rebounds. AJ Bramah was the only other General in double figures with 15 points and a team-high three assists.

Sheridan hung with Casper for the first 20 minutes. The Thunderbirds scored the game’s first six points, and didn’t allow the Generals to record back-to-back field goals for the first five minutes, but still, Sheridan only trailed 19-14.

The Generals went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 27 with 10:39 to play in the half, and took their first lead at the 8:10 mark on an and-1 from Bramah. The two clubs traded punches until Casper took a slight 44-43 edge into halftime.

The Thunderbirds opened the second half much like they did to start the game at a blistering pace, but this time, the Generals had no answer. Casper enjoyed a 17-3 run to start the second half, which gave it a double-digit cushion. The Thunderbirds’ lead never dipped below 10 points from then on.

“We just didn’t get enough stops in a row,” Bagley said. “… We just didn’t do enough of the little things, honestly, and that just added up to us losing.”

Turnovers leading to fast-break points represented one of those little things. Casper scored 18 points off of 14 Sheridan turnovers and scored 26 points in transition.

The Generals — who finished the season with a 28-2 overall record — host No. 8-seeded Northwest College in the opening round of the Region IX tournament Saturday. Sheridan beat the Trappers in both meetings this season by a combined 42 points. If chalk holds, the Generals would battle the winner of a game between the South Division’s No. 4 and 5 seeds, which has yet to be determined.

Final

Sheridan College…43 35 — 78

Casper College…..44 53 — 97

Scoring

Sheridan College — Reece 27; Bramah 15; Eleeda 9; Vuksanovic 9; Christmas 6; Bagley 5; Lewis 5; Baumstarck 2

Casper College — Bonton 20; Likayi 19; Adamu 16; Finstuen 12; Hampshire 11; Tordoff 10; Harris 7; Goodwin 2

Rebounds

Sheridan College 43 (Reece 8); Casper College 59 (Likayi 16)

Assists

Sheridan College 8 (Bramah 3); Casper College 16 (Finstuen 10)