Casper soundly defeats the Lady Generals Saturday

CASPER — Now is not the time to lick one’s wounds from an ugly defeat. Now is not the time for one to do some soul searching. Now is not the time to have a game like the Sheridan College women’s basketball team had Saturday.

The Lady Generals, in their regular-season finale, went on the road and pleaded no contest against Casper College. Sheridan fell 77-42, dropping to 18-12 on the season and 8-6 in Region IX play.

“We had so many more negatives than positives,” SC head coach Ryan Davis said. “There were a couple kids that I thought understood what we were asking of them, but just one kid out of five on the court can’t do it.”

The loss eliminated the possibility of the Lady Generals hosting an opening-round game in the conference tournament. SC will travel to Gillette College Saturday.

And there’s not much to build off of going into that game.

The Lady Generals didn’t do much, if anything, well Saturday. Sheridan shot 26 percent (13 of 51) from the field, 24 percent (6 of 25) from 3-point land and was out-rebounded 50-32.

Casper didn’t light the world on fire either, but it didn’t need to. The Lady Thunderbirds connected on 42 percent (27 of 65) of their field-goal attempts and made 36 percent (9 of 25) from beyond the 3-point line.

Casper ran away with the Region IX North Division title — four games clear of the field — and it was playing at home, a place the Lady Thunderbirds had only lost once this season. But the lopsided result was a far cry from the first matchup between the Lady Generals and Lady Thunderbirds — a game that remained competitive for nearly 40 minutes — and that’s what disappointed Davis the most.

“We were ready to play against Casper that first time, and we made mistakes that were so correctable,” Davis said. “… For me that’s up lifting. Like guys, ‘We are right there.’ We were tough. We were ready to play. [Casper] literally didn’t do anything differently (Saturday). It was just our effort, energy and toughness.”

No one boasted a double-figure scoring night for the Lady Generals. Kassie Hoyer and Aloma Solovi led the way with nine points apiece.

Sheridan dug itself a 27-10 hole in the first 10 minutes and only managed two field goals in the second stanza en route to a 50-15 halftime deficit. It didn’t get much better in the third or fourth quarters.

The No. 5-seeded Lady Generals will look to extend their season in Gillette where they lost 63-44 Feb. 13. Sheridan did manage to best the No. 4-seeded Lady Pronghorns 76-66 Jan. 23 in Sheridan.

Before the rubber match, Davis needs his team to find the grit it lacked Saturday.

“The only way that this becomes a catalyst is if we look ourselves in the mirror and realize what we are doing is not good enough, and we take it to another level,” Davis said. “… It’s going to be about being into what we’ve been talking about the whole year — heart and toughness. If we do that, we can flip it around quickly.”

Final

Sheridan College…10 5 15 12 — 42

Casper College…..27 23 20 7 — 77

Scoring

Sheridan College — Hoyer 9; Solovi 9; Haxby 6; Tuisavura 5; Taliauli 5; McDermott 3; Parttimaa 3; Oca 1; Fifita 1

Casper College — Hoskova 24; Johnson 15; Justinak 14; Baena 10; Tehau 9; Soos 5

Rebounds

Sheridan College 32 (Taliauli 7); Casper College 50 (Johnson 11)

Assists

Sheridan College 8 (Taliauli 2; Tuisavura 2; Solovi 2); Casper College (Ferrer-Bernard 4)