Broncs finish eighth as team, have three individuals take runner-up

CASPER — Wrestling can teach lessons in failures and successes.

The Sheridan High School wrestling team had varying levels of success over the weekend at the State Wrestling Championships but ended with stinging defeats on the brightest stage. The Broncs had three competitors advance to championship matches, but in the span of about 30 minutes, all three had their hopes of state titles eliminated.

Aiming for a second consecutive state championship, Reese Osborne (126 pounds) lost in a 7-5 decision after a difficult third round against Zack Vasquez from Rock Springs. Osborne seemed to be in control of the match, leading 5-1 after two rounds. However, Vasquez scored four points in the final 26 seconds to come away with the victory in a surprising turn of events.

Hayden Crow (138) lost 2-0 against Cameron Metcalf of Rock Springs. Metcalf scored two points on a takedown seven seconds into the match and then played defense from the bottom position for most of the remaining time, particularly in the final two rounds.

Hunter Goodwin (120) lost in a 12-3 decision to Cheyenne East’s Amos Solano. Goodwin fell behind 4-1 after the first round and 8-2 after two rounds. Solano, who also defeated Goodwin via third-round pin one week prior at regionals, provided few openings to score points.

Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto said the team gave excellent effort but came up painfully short in a few instances, which he said are part of the highs and lows of the sport.

“It’s an emotional day because all three of them wanted [a championship] very badly, but that’s the beauty of this sport: you only get what you earn,” Shatto said. “… Sometimes you fall short.”

The Broncs took eighth place as a team in 4A with 131 points and had seven wrestlers finish in the top six in their respective weight classes. Brenden Clem (160) and Quinn Heyneman (152) placed fourth in their final state competitions, Justin Vela (285) took fifth and Tyler Combridge (132) ended his career with a sixth-place finish.

Heyneman enjoyed wrestling at state, where he said the “atmosphere is impossible to beat.”

Before his third-place match, Heyneman thought a lot about competing for the final time.

“That’s something that was pretty heavy on my mind when I was warming up for that last one,” Heyneman said. “This last day, it was like, ‘Holy cow, this is the last time I’ll ever step on the scale and it’ll mean something. This is the last day I’ll have to really get out on a mat and compete.’”

Heyneman said his weekend didn’t end perfectly, but he felt he wrestled his best at the end of the season, of which he was proud.

Heyneman said the sport helped transform him physically and mentally.

“I feel like I’ve learned a whole bunch of intangible life lessons,” Heyneman said. “This hard work, this desire to go out and face these obstacles with no one helping you … You’re learning these life lessons like, ‘What are you going to do when no one’s there to … help pick you up?’ Because there’s no one else on that mat. There’s a spotlight on you. That’s what can make kids or break kids. I loved it, just going out, stepping in that circle and battling these last few years. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Looking ahead, Crow, Goodwin and Osborne are all sophomores and have two more chances at a state title. Heyneman said the three sophomores have bright futures.

“It’s only going up for these other three,” Heyneman said. “That’s something special … They’ve got two years left to get better and to grow, and that’s awesome to see.”

Shatto said the runner-up finishes can hopefully fuel the underclassmen going forward.

“I’ve been in this sport long enough to see losses in the finals catapult guys to another level, and that’s your hope for these three, is that this drives them even harder,” Shatto said. “… I truly believe that with what we have coming back and the young kids we have in the room, that we can build off this performance.”

Still, there is no guarantee that the wrestlers will come this close to a championship again, and Shatto felt their pain.

“I get emotional,” Shatto said. “You put a lot of hours of hard work in and it’s hard to swallow … A piece of you kind of goes with them. It’s just the battle of the beast and we all kind of get through it together.”

Shatto will remember this year’s group fondly for its commitment to improve. He said the growth and progress the team showed throughout the season shouldn’t be overshadowed by three disappointing results in the finals.

“I’m proud of the advancements that we made,” Shatto said. “… We’re having kids compete at the highest level, and that’s a testament to the town of Sheridan.”

For several Broncs, Saturday gave them tough instructions, ones that can hopefully propel them in the future.

Breen takes fifth, Tongue River wrestling wraps up first season

In its first year with a wrestling program, Tongue River High School placed 18th in 2A with 27 points. Kyle Breen placed fifth in the 152-pound weight class and scored 15 team points.

Breen won a 7-4 decision against Moorcroft’s Hunter Garoutte for fifth place in what Tongue River head coach CJ Scholl called perhaps his best match of the season. Scholl said Breen is extremely coachable and an excellent cornerstone of the program’s future.

Breen wanted to place in the top three but said his first state appearance went pretty well. His performance as a junior this year motivated Breen for next season.

“Now I know what I can do,” Breen said.

Tongue River’s first season ended on a high note and provided fuel going forward for the head coach and competitors.