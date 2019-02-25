FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Dryer fire, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:09 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Yonkee Avenue, 6:33 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Wyoming Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

Saturday

• Structure fire, 300 block East Fourth Street, 12:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:29 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:40 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Marion Place, 12:12 p.m.

• Reported structure fire (actually a bonfire), Highway 345 between Acme and Ranchester, 8:28 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 300 block Crescent Drive, 2:18 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block Frackleton, 6:44 a.m.

• Public assist, 800 block East Timberline Drive, 9:27 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• RMA assist, Airway Drive, 5:24 a.m.

Saturday

• Structure fire, 300 block East Fourth Street, 1:07 a.m.

Sunday

• Odor investigation, 4700 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:29 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Trauma, 400 block Kilbourne Street, 2 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Airway Drive, 5:22 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Lewis Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Trauma, 1100 block Avoca Court, 12:57 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block North Main Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Trauma, 3600 block North Main Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Fire standby, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:08 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:13 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block Kruse Creek, 5:35 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Yonkee Avenue, 6:33 p.m.

• Medical, 500 block Wyoming Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block Cottage Drive, 11:26 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 300 block Fourth Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Fire standby, 300 block East Fourth Street, 1:24 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 3:45 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block West 12th Street, 4:13 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Marion Place, 4:23 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:29 a.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:40 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Marion Place, 12:11 a.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Medical, 600 block Long Drive, 5:35 p.m.

• Fire standby, Highway 345, mile marker 17, 8:29 p.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 8:40 p.m.

• Trauma, 600 block North Main street, 8:50 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:03 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 West, mile marker 61, 9:43 p.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Davis Tee, 10:14 p.m.

• Medical, 190 block Val Vista Street, 10:51 p.m.

• Trauma, 800 block Avoca Court, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 2300 block Kittering Road, 12:35 a.m.

• Medical, 300 block Crescent Drive, 2:19 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th street, 2:41 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block Frackelton Street, 6:40 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Martin Avenue, 9:54 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11:16 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Jack Drive, 5:01 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 2:44 a.m.

• Assault in progress, North Main Street, 3:27 a.m.

• Accident, Seventh Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Holmes Avenue, 9:27 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Illegal parking, South Thurmond Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Burton Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 12:23 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Cedar Avenue, 12:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 1:43 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Long Drive, 2:15 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Dog violation, East Brundage Lane, 3:03 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 4:59 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Avon Street, 6:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 9:35 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10 p.m.

• Medical, Wyoming Avenue, 10:11 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 11:09 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 11:14 p.m.

Saturday

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.

• Structure fire, East Fourth Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Domestic, Gould Street, 1:10 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:23 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:25 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:26 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 7:36 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Nebraska Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:26 a.m.

• Medical, Marion Place, 12:11 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Highland Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Strahan Parkway, 1:47 p.m.

• Found property, Main Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Driver license violation, Fifth Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, First Street, 3:43 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:13 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 7:06 p.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 7:07 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main street, 7:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 8:17 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 8:26 p.m.

• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 9:19 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Big Horn Avenue, 9:37 p.m.

• Dog bite, Davis Tee Drive, 10:12 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Grinnell Plaza, 10:35 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Various sue permit, Victoria Street, 10:02 a.m.

Sunday

• DUI, Kittering Road, 12:34 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Grinnell Plaza, 2:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Custer Street, 7:57 a.m.

• Animal found, West 11th Street, 8:44 a.m.

• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 11:51 a.m.

• DUS, East Burkitt Street, 5:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 6:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue East, 8:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle, North Linden Avenue, 10:38 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Fraud, Cross Creek Court, 12:50 a.m.

• Accident, East Lane, 1:26 p.m.

• Fraud, Meade Creek Road, 3:43 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 7:12 p.m.

• Warrant service, Clarendon Avenue, 8:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Twin Creek Road, mile marker 1, Parkman, 10:07 p.m.

• Assist agency, Wyoming Avenue, 10:14 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 12:14 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Parker Avenue, 3:48 p.m.

• Missing person, Red Grade Road, 4:31 p.m.

• Missing person, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 8:08 p.m.

• Structure fire, Kooi Road, Ranchester, 8:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Bridge Street, Dayton, 8:37 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 29, 4:40 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.5, 11:50 a.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Andrew C. Carson, 34, Casper, possession of paraphernalia, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Benjamin R. Delaney, 24, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cheryl A. Sandborn, 62, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michael A. Schaible, Billings, Montana, possession of controlled substances in powder or crystal form, possession of controlled substances in pill or cap form, circuit court, arrested by WHP

Saturday

• Brenden B. Dannels, 25, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Anthony R. Fleak, 29, Sheridan, failure to maintain lane of travel, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Damon T. King, 22, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mitchell A. Pogue Jr., 34, Houston, Texas, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Joshua R. Barber, 35, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Todd Martin, 42, Napa, Idaho, DUI, control to access road, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

 JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 10

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 61

