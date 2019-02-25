Local briefs

SCLT to benefit from pint night, matching donation

SHERIDAN — A pint night at Black Tooth Brewing Company will benefit the Sheridan Community Land Trust from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Representatives of the SCLT will be on site to help make it easy to submit comments to the U.S. Forest Service regarding the draft environmental assessment for the Red Grade Trails expansion.

The local nonprofit will supply paper, pens, envelopes and stamps. Attendees can write their comments and get them ready to be mailed.

In addition Black Tooth Brewing Co. will donate $1 to SCLT for each pint sold and a donor has issued a $10,000 match challenge during the event.

The donor will put forward $10 for every pint sold and match every donation dollar for dollar.

This gives the SCLT the opportunity to raise $20,000 in two hours.

Black Tooth Brewing Co. is located at 312 Broadway St.

Blood drive planned in Ranchester

RANCHESTER — The Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester will host a blood drive with United Blood Services on Tuesday from 1-5:30 p.m.

Sign up online at www.bloodhero.com and use sponsor code “tongue” or call 1-800-365-4450.

The Tongue River Valley Community Center is located at 411 U.S. Highway 14 in Ranchester.

TRVCC to host Chamber Coffee in Ranchester

RANCHESTER — The next Chamber Coffee will take place Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Join the Chamber for an opportunity to network and discuss important issues with the community.

The event will take place at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester.

The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact the Chamber at 307-672-2485. The TRVCC is located at 411 U.S. Highway 14 in Ranchester.