One rescued from structure fire

SHERIDAN — One occupant was successfully rescued from a structure fire early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:56 a.m. Feb. 23, Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department responded to a reported structure fire at 306 E. 4th St.

One occupant was trapped in the second story residence.

The first arriving crew successfully rescued of the single occupant by extending a ground ladder to a second story window and assisting the occupant to exit. The occupant was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Additional agencies responding included Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Valley Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Montana-Dakota Utilities.

Crews extinguished fire in the attic and second story of the combination residence and business. The fire was declared under control at 2:54 a.m.

There was substantial fire damage to the attic and fire and smoke damage to the second story of the structure. Crews remained on scene for approximately two-and-a-half hours. SFRD Fire Cause and Origin Investigators remained on scene until 4:44 a.m. The fire cause is still under investigation. No injuries to responders were reported.