FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

One rescued from structure fire

Home|Feature Story, Local News, News|One rescued from structure fire

SHERIDAN — One occupant was successfully rescued from a structure fire early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:56 a.m. Feb.  23, Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department responded to a reported structure fire at 306 E. 4th St.

One occupant was trapped in the second story residence.

The first arriving crew successfully rescued of the single occupant by extending a ground ladder to a second story window and assisting the occupant to exit. The occupant was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Additional agencies responding included Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Valley Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Montana-Dakota Utilities.

Crews extinguished fire in the attic and second story of the combination residence and business. The fire was declared under control at 2:54 a.m.

There was substantial fire damage to the attic and fire and smoke damage to the second story of the structure. Crews remained on scene for approximately two-and-a-half hours. SFRD Fire Cause and Origin Investigators remained on scene until 4:44 a.m. The fire cause is still under investigation. No injuries to responders were reported.

By |Feb. 23, 2019|

About the Author:

Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the public safety and city government reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, Montana. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN