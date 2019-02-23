Sheridan claims win in home finale

SHERIDAN — In the very early stages of the second half Friday night, Sheridan High School’s Cameron Brown drove hard downhill from the right wing to the block. Fighting through contact, she scooped and scored, earning herself an and-1. Brown, without hesitation, let out an authoritative yell.

In that moment, whilst holding a double-digit lead, the Lady Broncs had flow, poise and … swagger — something they’ve lacked for a majority of the season.

And it wasn’t just for a brief instance. The Lady Broncs embodied those same characteristics throughout Friday night’s contest.

And it resulted in a lopsided home victory, Sheridan’s first of the season, as the Lady Broncs downed the Fillies 48-29 to improve to 3-17 on the season and 1-5 in quadrant play.

“We needed it so bad,” Brown said. “… We came in here and we knew this was our house and we had to get this ‘W’ especially since it was senior night. It felt really good because it wasn’t a close game.”

The victory vaults Sheridan ahead of Natrona for the No. 3 slot in the region tournament. The Lady Broncs will battle Cheyenne Central — which they lost to 69-35 Feb. 1 in Sheridan — Thursday in the opening round of the regional tournament at Cheyenne East.

But for now, the Lady Broncs will enjoy Friday night. Sheridan played its most complete game of the season, scoring 48 points — the Lady Broncs’ second-highest offensive output of the season — and held the Fillies to 29 points, which is by far Sheridan’s best defensive performance.

The sharpness began in the opening quarter where Sheridan outscored Natrona 15-6. The Lady Broncs implemented a full-court press that many teams have used against them in games this season. But this time Sheridan used it to its advantage.

“We wanted to pressure them more because they can’t handle the ball so great,” Brown said.

The Lady Broncs and Fillied traded baskets in the second period before Sheridan flexed its defensive muscles in the third stanza. The Lady Broncs nearly pushed their lead out to 20 points as they pressed and only yielded one bucket.

“We really executed well in the third quarter,” Brown said. “We didn’t let them get anywhere near the basket, obviously since they only scored two points. We just clamped down on our traps and steals, and I think that really showed.”

Natrona trimmed its deficit to as little as 14 points, but Sheridan showed poise to keep its distance down the stretch.

Bailee Wilson poured in 11 points in her final home game as a Lady Bronc. Mikayla Johnson tallied seven points, while Mollie Morris and Aniston Beard chipped in six points apiece.

Final

Natrona County… 6 6 2 15 — 29

Sheridan…………15 5 13 15 — 48

Scoring

Natrona County — Robertson 11; Coughenour 8; Hilderbrand 5; Campbell 3; Henshaw 1; Moonen 1

Sheridan — Wilson 11; Johnson 7; Morris 6; Beard 6; Christensen 5; Mitzel 4; Brown 4; Ligocki 4; Moser 1