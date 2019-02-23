Local sports briefs

Grapplers finish first day of state

SHERIDAN — Sheridan and Tongue River high school wrestlers completed its first day at the state tournament in Casper Friday with some points to start with Saturday.

Through the end of round two and second round of wrestle-backs, Sheridan sits in eighth place as a team with 71 points. Green River leads in 4A with 107 points.

Hunter Goodwin (120) won by decision over Kade Flores of Green River in the semifinal match after pinning Jose Rodriguez of Laramie and winning by decision over Devyn Mostellar of Kelly Walsh.

Reese Osborne (126) pinned Nathaniel Sausedo of Natrona County, won by major decision over Kade Knezovich of Green River and by decision over Noah Hone of Kelly Walsh in the semifinal match.

Hayden Crow (138) went three for three on the day, pinning Isaac Sell of Laramie and winning by decision over Kaeden Wilcox of Natrona County and Dylan Catlin of Thunder Basin.

Rudy Osborne (113), Tyler Combridge (132), Drake deCastro (145), Quinn Heyneman (152), Brenden Clem (160), Quinton Mangus (170) and Justin Vela (285) all contributed to the team’s overall score with wins throughout the day.

The team continues action Saturday for the final day of the state tournament.

Tongue River sits in 18th with 19 points. Moorcroft sits in first with 95 points.

Payton Bastro (113) went one for three on the day, only beating Jacob Anderson of Moorcroft by forfeit.

James McKenzie (132) pinned Ben Tinsley of Sundance, but lost to Dawson Schramm of Kemmerer and Braeden Cash of Shoshoni.

Wyatt Barnes pinned Adrian Maas of Glenrock, but was pinned by Titus Schelling of Sundance and Andrew Everett of Saratoga.

Adam Stainbrook beat Josh Curtis of Hanna-Elk Mountain but lost against Donny Proffit of Kemmerer and Kayden Mack of Wright.

Kyle Breen pinned Brady Johnson of Big Piney and Hunter Mounts of Thermopolis but lost by decision to Wes Teichert of Cokeville.

Sheridan wins own meet

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School indoor track and field team hosted its meet Thursday in Gillette. The Broncs and Lady Broncs both won the meet, accumulating 266 and 249 points, respectively.

Cody Milmine got things started for Sheridan with a victory in the 55-meter dash, logging a time of 6.63 seconds. Matt Roma placed first in the 400-meter run with a time of 52.73. Wyatt Shaw crossed first in the 800-meter run, recording a time of 2:07.20, and Garett Avery won the 3,200-meter race with a time of 10:31.

Nathan Wagner led the charge in the field, claiming first in the high jump with a mark of 5-foot-11. Ryan Karajanis placed first in pole vault with a mark of 13-6. Marc Wodahl boasted a first-place finish in long jump with a leap of 21-4.75, and Max Dube won triple jump, recording a leap of 38-1.25.

Taemalle Lawson started things off strong for the Lady Broncs, winning the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.62. She also crossed first in the 200-meter run, clocking in at 26.96. Sheridan’s 1,600-meter relay team — of Danika Palmer, Josie Fettig, Maggie Kuehl and Madyson Godwin — took first with a time of 4:38.49. Godwin also placed first in high jump, clearing 5-1.

Rachel Petersburg crossed first in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.08. She also won the triple jump with a mark of 32-7.25

Piper Carroll logged a first-place finish in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:02.13. Alecia Thoney took first in pole vault, clearing 9-6, and Jamie Will placed first in long jump with a mark of 14-8.75.

The indoor track season wraps up next week at the state meet in Gillette.

Big Horn bests Glenrock

SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School boys basketball won against Glenrock Friday to advance to the state tournament, 57-52.

The Rams will continue to the state tournament, which starts Thursday.

Big Horn girls fall to Pine Bluffs

SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School girls basketball team lost to Pine Bluffs Friday, 56-45. Pine Bluffs qualifies for the state tournament while Big Horn fights for a spot in a loser-out game against Wright at 9 a.m. at Gillette College Saturday. The winner of that matchup qualifies for the state tournament.

The Lady Rams trailed the winners in the first half 32-17. A fourth-quarter push brought Big Horn closer, but not close enough to avoid a loser-out game Saturday.

Reata Cook paced Big Horn, scoring 12 points. Jenny Trabert contributed seven points.

Tongue River battles for state spot

SHERIDAN — Tongue River High School boys basketball team lost to Wyoming Indian Friday, 99-76. Wyoming Indian qualifies for the state tournament, while Tongue River plays a loser-out game against Greybull at 9:30 a.m. in Riverton Saturday.

The Eagles struggled to keep pace with the winners, trailing 52-37 at halftime. Another 40-point half for Wyoming Indian secured the win over TR, which showed a weak third quarter.

Nick Summers paced the Eagles, scoring 19 points. Jackson Clair scored 13 for the team, while Cade Reish and Sam Patterson chipped in 10 apiece.

Lady Eagles surrender season

SHERIDAN — Tongue River High School girls basketball team finished its season on a loss against Kemmerer Friday night, 47-33.

The two teams remained fairly even in scoring throughout the contest, but a strong fourth quarter by Kemmerer inched the victors ahead of the Lady Eagles to secure the win.

Holly Hutchinson paced Tongue River, scoring 11 points. Kalie Bocek was the only other player to earn double digits, chipping in 10 points.

AC headed to state

SHERIDAN — Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball punched its ticket to the state tournament with a win over Hanna-Elk Mountain, 41-23.

The Lady Panthers will experience the final week of 1A girls basketball starting Thursday.