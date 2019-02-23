Broncs ease to senior-night victory

SHERIDAN — The typically stoic Parker Christensen cracked a smile Friday night in Sheridan High School’s game against Natrona County. And he wasn’t the only Bronc smiling at the time.

Midway through the third quarter with Sheridan and the gym lacking some energy, Christensen injected life back into the atmosphere. The senior, in his final home game of his illustrious career, did something he’s never done in a game before — dunk.

“It kind of caught me off guard,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said. “It was explosive and it was awesome to see.”

Christensen knifed through traffic and threw down a one-handed slam in the Broncs’ 75-42 victory over the Mustangs. The win improved Sheridan to 19-1 on the season and 6-0 in quadrant play as it heads to the region tournament Thursday.

Friday came equipped with plenty of emotion as the Broncs celebrated senior night. Three starters had to put aside the concoction of excitement and sadness that comes with every last home game of a high schoolers career. And Sheridan did that flawlessly.

The Broncs jumped out to a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 51-15 advantage at halftime.

“It was just the energy,” Sheridan’s Tristan Bower said. “We came out and we wanted it. We wanted to end off the season right, and I think all our guys showed it.”

But as good as Sheridan began the game was about as poorly as it came out of the halftime locker room. The Mustangs tallied the second-half’s first seven points, prompting Martini to call a time out.

The Broncs got complacent and lost their focus. They stopped doing the small individual team things that helped them build a comfortable first-half cushion.

“When you’re up that big, it’s sometimes hard to keep your focus and do the small things right,” Martini said. “We were unfocused and kind of anticipating others to make plays and not working on the small things and doing the small things right.”

Christensen’s dunk helped refocus and reinvigorate Sheridan for the final period and a half. Christensen finished the game with 14 points, but Bower took home top-scoring honors.

Bower had a stretch in the second frame where he connected on three consecutive 3-pointers in just over a minute span. He scored 18 points in the second quarter alone en route to a 28-point effort.

Gus Wright wasn’t too be outdone by Christensen, throwing down three dunks of his own, as he tallied 14 points on the night. Sam Lecholat hit three first-quarter treys in his 11-point night.

The Broncs will battle Cheyenne South in opening round of the regional tournament at Cheyenne East Thursday. Sheridan eased past the Bison 70-27 Feb. 8 in Cheyenne, and Bower likes the way the team in rounding into form ahead of that game.

“Each week we are just getting better, guys are getting better, shots are hitting all around, and our chemistry is getting better,” Bower said. “We just have to keep the focus throughout postseason.”

Final

Natrona County… 8 7 20 7 — 42

Sheridan…………24 27 12 12 — 75

Scoring

Natrona County — Johnson 13; Bertagnole 12; Quig 9; Jackson 3; Happens 3; George 1; Sorenson 1

Sheridan — Bower 28; Christensen 14; Wright 14; Lecholat 11; Rickett 6; Ahrens 2