Local resident celebrates more than a century of life

SHERIDAN — Clara Leno had entered her freshman year of high school when a voice within her urged her to expand her horizons. It told her to eventually leave the area because she didn’t have a great future there.

In the past two years, Leno has come to believe that the voice belonged not to her own interior thoughts but to God. She believes the Lord spoke to her and urged her to improve her life circumstances.

Leno took that advice to heart, and her life has been filled with rigorous work, self-determination and perseverance. She worked as a maid and at restaurants throughout high school, eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in German, taught at the high school and college levels, married, raised two kids, buried her husband and moved to Wyoming.

Through everything, Leno remained active and healthy. This Monday, she celebrated her 102nd birthday at Elmcroft of Sugarland Ridge with friends and family. Despite being the oldest person in attendance, Leno easily walked around and thanked everyone who came to celebrate more than 10 decades of life.

Born Feb. 18, 1917, Leno was the fourth of 11 children in a family that lived on a farm outside Mayville, North Dakota, a town on the eastern edge of the state. Her earliest memory dates back to age 2, when Leno remembered sitting on a rocking chair in her log cabin home.

She started working at a young age to help provide for herself and the family during the Great Depression. As a teenager, Leno lived with a family in town and worked as a maid for her room and board. She would wake at 5:30 a.m. and cook breakfast and clean the kitchen before heading off to school.

“Growing up, you had to fend for yourself,” Leno said.

After studying German, she taught for a few years at Mayville State University. While instructing at the college, Leno met her future husband of 46 years. His first name was Gottlieb but everyone called him G.C. or “Doc” because he had a doctorate degree.

They wed and lived in North Dakota for a few years before he was transferred to Topeka, Kansas, for about two years during World War II, working at a hospital. When WWII ended in September 1945, Leno recalled an exhilarating scene on the streets of Topeka full of dance, song and laughter.

“I don’t think we slept much that night,” Leno said.

Her husband died of cancer in 1987 at age 71, leaving Leno alone for the past 30-plus years.

“Our lives together were short,” she said.

Clara Leno lived on her own in North Dakota for the next eight years before moving to Sheridan, where her son Darrel Leno resides.

The move in 1995 wasn’t easy, but Clara Leno made the best of the situation.

“It was a big change,” Darrel Leno said. “…She’s a determined person and she was determined to make it work.”

Clara Leno lived on her own in Sheridan for more than 20 years before moving to Elmcroft of Sugarland Ridge about six months ago. She has two younger siblings still alive, one who resides in California and one in Montana. She has two children, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Four generations of Lenos attended the party Monday, including Mike Leno, a grandson of Clara Leno, and his children.

Mike Leno said his grandmother was an excellent cook and baker who made excellent, sizable cinnamon rolls. He also said she was an excellent storyteller and enjoyed hearing her play the organ. Clara Leno learned the instrument as an adult and sometimes played while guests sang during parties she and her husband hosted.

Leno wakes up around 8 a.m. and goes to bed at 10:30 p.m., never needing an afternoon nap.

“We get her annual checkup and the doctor says, ‘Blood is good, blood pressure is good,” Darrel Leno said. “They don’t see anything abnormal … Pretty amazing.”

Through life’s ups and downs, Clara Leno has listened to the voice that spoke to her all those years ago and made the most out of more than a century of life.