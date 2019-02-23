NWCCD Board of Trustees announces finalists for president position

SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees has announced three finalists for the position of president. The finalists represent college leadership from within the district and from the states of California and New Jersey.

The candidates will be interviewed by members of the board of trustees March 5. Faculty, staff, students and the community will have an opportunity to meet each candidate during open forums in Gillette and Sheridan on March 4.

“We had an extremely talented pool of candidates,” said Norleen Healy, board chair. “Our search committee worked very hard to select a strong slate of finalists and I am pleased with the results.”

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are Dr. Leah Barrett, Northern Wyoming Community College District Vice President of Student Affairs; Dr. Jon Connolly, Sussex County Community College president; Dr. Walter Tribley, Monterey Peninsula College president. Additional information about each candidate can be found on the college website at www.sheridan.edu/presidentsearch.

The finalists were selected from a larger group of candidates by the Presidential Search Committee and were recommended to the board of trustees. The Search Committee was led by Healy and included both college and community representatives from throughout the college district.

Open forums will be held for employees and the communities to meet the prospective presidential candidates. The open forum schedule for the one-hour meetings is as follows on March 4:

• Sheridan College, TRCC 008, 9:10-10 a.m., Dr. Leah Barrett

• Sheridan College, TRCC 008, 2:10-3 p.m., Dr. Walter Tribley

• Sheridan College, TRCC 008, 4:10-5 p.m., Dr. Jon Connolly

• Gillette College, Presentation Hall, 9:40-10:30 a.m., Dr. Walter Tribley

• Gillette College, Presentation Hall, 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Dr. Jon Connolly

• Gillette College, Presentation Hall, 2:40-3:30 p.m., Dr. Leah Barrett