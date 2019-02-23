Sharing nature 

Mountain lions have been on my mind.

Like most who grew up in Wyoming, I took the big cats for granted during my childhood. Sure, as you hike up that sunny canyon, you’re probably being watched by a largely disinterested cougar. What of it?

I first realized this understanding was not universal in college, when classmates from “back East” would visit the West for the first time during our summer breaks. My hometown friends and I would teach them how to get big to scare off mountain lions, always with the caveat that, if a mountain lion wants you, you’re a goner.

Somehow, their fears were not appeased.

Alas, those same anxieties somehow got into my head after years of living on the East Coast. When I moved back to Sheridan last spring, I was surprised to find mountain lions on the edge of my consciousness almost every time I was in nature. After I stumbled upon a mountain lion’s favorite snack spot — a tumble of clean and meaty bones on a trail at the base of the Bighorns — my concerns became less sheepish and more solid.

My husband likes to remind me of the same philosophy I once nonchalantly shared with my college friends: “If a mountain lion wants you dead, you’re dead.” He gets an almost morbid enjoyment out of this. “There’s nothing you can do!” he’ll gleefully say as we snowshoe through the pine trees, the perfect resting place for a puma.

My mom, on the other hand, chooses to call out to her “mountain lion brothers and sisters” when we hike together. “We are here, sharing your space: We mean no harm!”

“Shhh,” my dad will whisper, peering up at overhanging rocks. Far from accepting certain death or hoping to avoid the big cats, he goes out of his way to spot the predators. “You’ll scare them away!”

If you follow mountain lions in the national news, you might think it’s easy to encounter the animals. Articles on attacks, sightings on social media, spirit animal tests — mountain lions are having a moment.

About 30,000 of the species roam the U.S., spanning arid deserts, temperate rainforests and mountain ranges. But still, the solitary animals are difficult to spot. Wyoming Game and Fish Department suggests scouting for tracks or scat, noting that the latter may include hair, bones and teeth. (Eek.)

The elusive creatures are fascinating enough to earn their 40-plus names, from cougar to panther to red tiger. “Puma” is the preferred common name, according to WGFD; the scientific name is “Puma concolor,” which means “cat of one color.” (Since we’re in Wyoming, I’m sticking with our regional “mountain lion.”)

One mountain lion made national headlines earlier this month, when it attacked a trail runner in the foothills outside of Fort Collins, Colorado. Thirty-one-year-old Travis Kauffman not only survived but strangled his foe to death — and then ran 3 miles back to the trailhead before getting dozens of stitches at the hospital.

Instead of finding this a cautionary tale, I feel calmed by Kauffman’s experience, perhaps because of his sensible reaction.

“I think it’s just one of those really weird sensational stories — it’s really rare,” he told Colorado Parks and Wildlife in a televised interview last week. “It captures the imagination because it’s a modern-day man vs. nature scenario.”

Ultimately, Kauffman was saved by not wearing earbuds when running, he added: He could hear the rustling of pine needles before the puma pounced.

“My advice for people who’d be a little more reluctant to go into the backcountry or open spaces is to again just be aware that you are sharing that space with wildlife,” he said. “…and if you can, bring a friend.”

“People don’t need to be afraid, just aware,” agreed Christina Schmidt, the public information specialist for the Sheridan region WGFD.

“And if you are confronted with a cat, or, worse-case scenario, you are involved in an attack, what that man did is exactly right,” she told me. “Face it, back away slowly, do anything you can to look larger. But if you are attacked, do fight back.”

So, the next time I head into nature, I plan to enjoy myself with a weight off my shoulders — and an ear tuned into the pine needles.

Author’s note: If you find yourself fascinated in mountain lions, join me at the Living in Large Carnivore Country workshop at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library on April 24 at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by WGFD, the workshop will be free and open to the public.