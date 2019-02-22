Local sports briefs

Rams topple Lusk

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team opened up regional tournament play Thursday with a victory. The No. 1-seeded Rams topped No. 4-seeded Lusk 63-43 to advance to the semifinals.

Big Horn will battle No. 2-seeded Glenrock Friday at 9 p.m. with the winner punching its ticket to the state tournament, and the loser falling to the consolation bracket.

Kade VanDyken led the Rams with 18 points Thursday, while Jaxon Parker and Quinn McCafferty added 10 and nine points, respectively.

Lady Rams defeat Glenrock

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team advanced in region tournament play Thursday. The No. 1-seeded Lady Rams defeated Glenrock 51-26 to move onto the semifinals.

Big Horn will take on No. 2-seeded Pine Bluffs Friday at 6 p.m. with the winner punching its ticket to the state tournament. The loser will drop to the consolation bracket.

Alisyn Hutton led a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Rams with 11 points Thursday. Courtney Wallach tallied nine points, while Reata Cook and Sydney Schmidt each had eight points.

Eagles down Kemmerer

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team took care of business in the opening round of region tournament play Thursday. The No. 2-seeded Eagles downed No. 3-seeded Kemmerer 66-51 to advance to the semifinals.

Tongue River will play No. 1-seeded Wyoming Indian Friday at 4:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the championship game and claiming a spot at state, while the loser falls to the consolation bracket.

Cade Reish paced the Eagles with 17 points Thursday, while Jackson Clair and Braden McCafferty chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Lady Eagles fall to Wind River

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team didn’t begin postseason play Thursday the way it envisioned. The No. 3-seeded Lady Eagles fell to No. 2-seeded Wind River 59-36, falling to the consolation bracket.

Tongue River will square off against No. 4-seeded Kemmerer Friday with the loser being eliminated.

Lady Panthers open regionals with win

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team began postseason play Thursday in the Douglas. The No. 1-seeded Lady Panthers downed No. 4-seeded Guernsey-Sunrise 43-22 to advance to the semifinals of the regional tournament.

AC will face Hanna-Elk Mountain Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the winner punching its ticket to the state tournament.

The loser will fall to the consolation bracket and still have an opportunity to make it to state.

McKenna Auzqui led the Lady Panthers Thursday with 22 points, and Madison Troll added 10 points.