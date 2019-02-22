Mullinax recovering from serious ailment

BIG HORN — In the early morning of Jan. 2, Sierra Mullinax heard a crash. The clock read 4:30 a.m. when the sound of her second oldest son falling out of bed woke her.

Seth Mullinax felt ill going to sleep that night. After falling, he went to the kitchen in the predawn hour in search of a drink of water. In a state of sickness and disorientation, he broke a few glasses.

Sierra Mullinax was concerned after the incident, but her son went back to bed and slept for the next several hours, leading her to believe he was improving.

When a similar situation occurred around 11 a.m. the same day, though, Sierra Mullinax knew something was seriously wrong.

Seth, a senior at Big Horn High School, tried to pour himself a cup of water but could barely talk or move.

“He was just staring at me, wouldn’t answer any of my questions,” Sierra Mullinax said.

His parents immediately took him to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where he underwent a bevy of tests as his condition worsened. His body appeared to be shutting down.

“Everybody along the way kept saying, ‘This is one sick kid,’” Sierra Mullinax said. “… He didn’t know who he was. He was in and out of consciousness.”

Seth Mullinax was so weak and had so little control over his body that he was taken into the hospital on a wheelchair. In a daze, he recalled his younger sister watching him with fright and shock.

“I remember looking at her, and she was just like in awe that I was not able to walk or talk,” Mullinax said.

That sight brought home the gravity of the situation for his parents and two younger siblings.

“It definitely put a lot of stuff in perspective for them too,” Mullinax said. “… This can happen to anyone at any time.”

After about eight hours in Sheridan, doctors sent Seth Mullinax on a plane to Billings Clinic, where a cardiologist, neurologist and nephrologist could better address his issues.

In less than a day, the sickness had moved from what appeared to be a seasonal cold to a mysterious, potentially fatal disease.

“There was a point where my husband and I felt like we were saying goodbye to our kid,” Sierra Mullinax said. “… It was amazing how quick it went downhill. It was definitely one of those moments as a parent (when) you’re like, ‘This is really happening.’”

Sierra Mullinax rode the plane to Billings and stayed in the hospital around the clock for the first 48 hours, calling and texting family members and friends almost nonstop.

After being heavily sedated and undergoing many tests in two days, Seth Mullinax was officially diagnosed was meningoencephalitis, a combination of meningitis — a disease that inflames the brain and spinal cord membranes — and encephalitis, which infects the brain itself.

The next three days were spent trying to figure out how Mullinax acquired the virus and why it impacted him so significantly. Doctors ultimately could not determine the origin.

Watching her son battle for his life, Sierra Mullinax said she and her husband’s faith helped them come to terms with whatever God intended.

“My husband and I were like, ‘OK God, if you — I mean, we’re fighting for our son, we’re praying for him, but if you have to take him, we’ll be OK with it,” she said.

Fortunately, he was released from Billings Clinic after five days, but Seth Mullinax had a long recovery ahead. He slept for about 20 hours per day in the first week after returning, often feeling dizzy and suffering frequent headaches.

Mullinax lost about 30 pounds over the course of his six days in hospitals and didn’t have much of an appetite afterward. At one point after being released, he crawled up the stairs to nibble on one scrambled egg, too exhausted to do anything more.

Seth Mullinax also missed basketball practice for a few weeks. He attended Big Horn’s Jan. 12 game at Tongue River in street clothes, but the Rams didn’t begin their pregame chant until he joined the huddle. Watching from the stands, Sierra Mullinax was overcome with emotion.

Sierra Mullinax said the response upon returning overwhelmed her. While Seth was in Billings, First Baptist Church — where the Mullinaxes are members — held a vigil that overflowed with people praying for him.

Seth Mullinax said it felt a bit strange to receive so much attention, but he was also reassured by the community support, including from people he didn’t know.

“Everyone was real understanding and knew what was going on,” he said. “I’d be sitting on the bench and warm ups would be happening and a ref would come up and (ask), ‘How you doing?’”

The impacts of meningoencephalitis also momentarily put his future plans in jeopardy. After committing Dec. 19 to play football at the University of Northern Colorado, Mullinax didn’t hear from coaches for a couple weeks. Coincidentally, one of the UNC coaches called Mullinax the day he was released from Billings Clinic asking how his winter break went. After explaining what happened, Mullinax said the coaching staff has been understanding of his situation. He provides them with weekly progress updates most weeks and and still fully intends to play college football.

Mullinax missed the first week of school in January to rest and recover. Even after coming back, he often left school early due to fatigue.

“There were a lot of things that bugged me after I came back,” Mullinax said. “Lighting and noises and everything like that, it would just get to me a lot quicker.”

Teachers understood the situation, and Seth made up lost work in the classroom fairly quickly. It was more difficult returning back to speed in basketball, a sport he tried out for this year for the first time since third grade.

Big Horn head coach Mike Daley said he never considered taking Mullinax’s roster spot away, but after his illness, Mullinax had doubts if he would be medically cleared to compete this season.

“There was a time where I didn’t think I was going to play again,” Mullinax said. “… I thought I’d just be sitting on the bench for the rest of the season.”

During games in January, Mullinax did his best to provide energy and verbal support for teammates from the bench but had trouble staying alert because of exhaustion.

Mullinax recalled a conditioning drill in late January during one of his first practices back when he felt dizzy and had to sit down with an ice pack.

“After that I just looked around and my head was spinning,” Mullinax said. “I was like, ‘Oof, this is going to be a lot of work coming back.”

Fortunately, Mullinax has made nearly a complete recovery. He has gone through full school days and practices for the past couple weeks and played a few minutes against Greybull last Saturday.

Now that he can contribute on the court, Mullinax feels like part of a team that appears to be hitting its stride at the right time. After an undefeated quadrant season, the Rams secured the one seed in regionals and have a chance of competing for a state championship.

“Everyone is gelling,” Mullinax said.

His energy is back to about full strength, but Mullinax still has the occasional headache.

His appetite returned in mid-January, but he has only gained back about seven pounds.

Mullinax seems to be steadily making progress but still worries about the ramifications of the disease down the road.

“I was a little scared after I lost all that weight,” Mullinax said. “I was really worried whether this would be a long-term effect or not, and I’m still kind of worried about that. I think I’ll be fine.”

Mullinax has prioritized a few things since his health scare. He eats better, sleeps more, and tries to spend less time on his cellphone and more time with his family.

“I definitely quit a lot of bad habits,” Mullinax said. “… I changed all that stuff that seemed important back then.”

His mother appreciated Seth Mullinax’s ability to reflect and make changes for the better.

“That’s what I would want from something like this,” Sierra Mullinax said. “You don’t want it to be a negative thing.”

When he couldn’t sleep, Mullinax had plenty of time to reflect on his life. He recognized that a grave illness can affect anybody, even a seemingly healthy high school senior with a scholarship to play college football.

“I would just sit there in my (hospital) bed that was way too small for me, and just sit there and realize how this can happen at any time,” Mullinax said. “It doesn’t matter how good of shape I’m in or what I’m doing, it could all end like that.”

For a brief, harrowing stretch last month, it was unknown if Seth Mullinax would live to see another day.

Now that he has mostly recovered, he will pursue his college football dream, has a renewed appreciation for life and intends to make the most of his days going forward.