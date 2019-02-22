SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, 1300 block Warren Avenue, 7:09 a.m.

• Trauma, 600 block Fort Road, 7:49 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:11 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 8:59 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block Lewis Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Hidden Hills Lane, 10:18 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 9:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Dismissals — Deidre K. Ditton, Sheridan; Ari James Ditton, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Medical, Mydland Road, 8 a.m.

• Lost property, Grinnell Plaza, 9:03 a.m.

• DUS, East Heald Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 9:44 a.m.

• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Snow removal, Park Drive, 10:43 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:17 a.m.

• Alarm, Delphi Avenue, 11:40 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 11:57 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 1:14 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 1:31 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Loucks Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 3:41 p.m.

• Animal incident, Werco Avenue, 3:44 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 4:05 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 4:31 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, East Heald Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, King Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan Avenue, 5:51 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 8:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 7:45 p.m.

• Structure fire, Mydland Road, 7:45 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 10:43 p.m.

Thursday

• Traffic stop, West Loucks Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Rape, York Circle, 2:20 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 6:44 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 8:32 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 9:15 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 a.m.

• Theft cold, Airport Road, 9:49 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Fire drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 1:52 p.m.

• Found property, West Loucks Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Barking dog, Dana Avenue, 3:02 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Dispute all others, East Loucks Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Heald Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 6:50 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Gladstone Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 6:34 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 10:22 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Criminal entry, Big Goose Road, 1:29 a.m.

• Dispute all others, West 13th Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Records only, Long Drive and West Fifth Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 7:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:21 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Gabriel Beasley, 34, Tremonton, Utah, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dana L. Turner, 40, Sheridan, criminal entry, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 3