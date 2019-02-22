Local briefs

Library to host coffee program

SHERIDAN — Matt Egging of Manchester Street Coffee will lead a program about coffee tasting Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

Egging will be focusing on “coffee cupping,” a process that involves slurping coffee loudly from a spoon, “chewing” the coffee a couple of times and then spitting it out.

Egging will bring a light, medium, dark and decaf roast for attendees to sample along with a variety of coffee available for purchase. This is a free event, but organizers ask that you sign up ahead of time so they can prepare your place at the table. Spaces are limited, please register by contacting Zola Shockley at 307-674-8585, stopping by the library or emailing zshockley@sheridanwyolibrary.org.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

Chamber seeks youth business ventures

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ag and Natural Resources Committee will host its second annual Sheridan County Youth Business Ventures Competition.

This year, the competition is open to all Sheridan County youth ages 8 (by Jan. 1, 2019) to 18. The Youth Business Ventures Competition provides an opportunity for youth to write and present a business plan in competition for seed money to start a new business or to grow an existing business. The business should be in some way related to agriculture or natural resources.

The competition will consist of two parts: a written business plan and a presentation of their plan to a panel of judges detailing the type of business, major components of the business and marketing strategies.

The competition is funded by support from AgTerra Technologies, Inc., Three Peaks Real Estate, Sheridan Local Foods and the Chamber’s Ag and Natural Resources Committee. Submissions are accepted in two categories: Junior (ages 8-12) and Senior (ages 13-18). A selection panel will determine the recipients, who will receive up to $500 in seed money and be paired with a mentor to assist with business development. Recipients will then have the opportunity midway through the year to present an update on their business and possibly receive an additional $500. More competition information and application packets can be obtained from the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office currently located at 171 N. Main St., Suite D, the Chamber website www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org or by calling the Chamber at 307-672-2485.

Written business plans must be returned to the Chamber office, which will then be located at 24 S. Main St., no later than 4 p.m. April 19, and applicants must be available to present their plans in person to the committee May 2.

A workshop and question/answer session to assist youth in writing their business plans will be held at the Chamber office at 171 N. Main St. beginning at 5:30 p.m. March 19. Those attending the workshop are asked to pre-register by calling 307-672-2485 or email kmyers@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

Landon’s to host free workshops

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will host two free workshops Saturday.

At 1 p.m., a workshop will focus on starting your plants by seed indoors to get a jump start on your vegetable garden.

At 3 p.m., a workshop will feature presenters from the Sheridan African Violet Society, who will talk about growing, dividing, propagating and the different varieties of African Violets.

For more information, see landonsgreenhouse.com.