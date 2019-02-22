SCLT to benefit from pint night, matching donation

SHERIDAN — A pint night at Black Tooth Brewing Company will benefit the Sheridan Community Land Trust from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Representatives of the SCLT will be on site to help make it easy to submit comments to the U.S. Forest Service regarding the draft environmental assessment for the Red Grade Trails expansion.

The local nonprofit will supply paper, pens, envelopes and stamps. Attendees can write their comments and get them ready to be mailed.

In addition Black Tooth Brewing Co. will donate $1 to SCLT for each pint sold and a donor has issued a $10,000 match challenge during the event.

The donor will put forward $10 for every pint sold and match every donation dollar for dollar.

This gives the SCLT the opportunity to raise $20,000 in two hours.

Black Tooth Brewing Company is located at 312 Broadway St.