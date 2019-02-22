Theo Blene Lefebure

Theo Blene Lefebure was born Feb. 8, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Bailey and Lucas Lefebure of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Melissa and Frank Deyoung of Ranchester, Dabohra Green of Spokane, Washington, and Andy Lefebure of Montana.

Bennett Walter Nogy

Bennett Walter Nogy was born Feb. 15, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Dillon and Katie Nogy of Gillette.

His siblings are brothers Easton, Wilson and Franklin.

Rhett Robert Granger

Rhett Robert Granger was born Feb. 15, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Zach and Jenny Granger of Big Horn.

His sibling is brother Farron.

His grandparents are Joe and Carla Granger of Big Horn and Bob and Marie Kysar of Pasco, Washington.

Copper Lynn Morgan

Copper Lynn Morgan was born Feb. 13, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jacob and Tessa Morgan of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Austin Duerksen.

Her grandparents are Marv and Carey Harp of Sheridan; Shelly and Jeff Hammond of Lees Summit, Missouri; and David Morgan of Raytown, Missouri.

Ryler Don Rosenlund

Ryler Don Rosenlund was born Feb. 17, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Tad and DeVonz Rosenlund of Sheridan.

His siblings are sisters Brenna, Raelyn and Chenzie.

His grandparents are Dean and Carmen Williamson of New Town, North Dakota, and Perry and Thelma Rosenlund of Sheridan.