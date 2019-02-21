Wyoming news briefs

Carbon County eyes closing Medicine Bow, Elk Mountain schools

RAWLINS (WNE) — Low attendance has plagued rural schools since the earliest European settlers permeated the region. As such, Carbon County School District 2 is considering cutting Medicine Bow and Elk Mountain Elementary schools in favor of busing to Hanna.

According to Superintendent Jim Copeland, CCSD2 is looking to combat the high cost of maintaining rural, low enrollment schools while also providing high education quality for the relatively few students. As Elk Mountain currently has four enrolled students and Medicine Bow has eight in attendance, the district is debating whether these schools are serving enough students to justify their existence.

Given students from these areas are already bused to Hanna Junior/Senior High School from the seventh grade onward, the Board of Trustees believes busing to be an ideal solution.

Time spent busing is the most important factor to CCSD2’s decision, according to Copeland. As the district is deeply concerned with giving children a quality education and requiring a reasonable time spent staring at the open country. As Elk Mountain is only 25 minutes from Hanna and Medicine Bow is a 30 minutes journey, the route is not considered an arduous journey for the students.

The impact of winter conditions has been considered and will not change with addition of 12 six to 11-year-olds. As it currently stands, snow days will occasionally apply only to those that must cross vast distances to arrive at school. Some school days will be canceled for these students as the road will not have been cleared before buses are issued from their depot. Some days will also see early release to circumvent leaving students far from home, stranded behind impassable conditions.

Flu hits Cheyenne schools hard

CHEYENNE (WNE) — In the past few weeks, flu season has hit Laramie County School District 1 particularly hard.

The district’s head nurse, Janet Farmer, said some schools in the district had as high as 23-25 percent of the student population absent. She said last week there was one elementary school, which she declined to identify, with just under 100 students absent in a single day.

She said the number of absences was not atypical of flu season, but school nurses have been getting more students with high fevers this year than last. The district doesn’t have a set policy for when a student must go home, but the general practice is to send students home if they have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, Farmer said.

After a little over a week of significant absences, however, Farmer said the district is getting back to normal. On Tuesday, district attendance was back up to 90 percent.

“I was hoping the long weekend would help, and it appears so far that it has,” she said.

But Meadowlark Elementary Principal Jim Fraley said his school is still struggling with absences. He said the school typically sees around 5 percent of students absent on any given day, but this flu season, the school has had upwards of 15 percent of the student body absent daily, and that number is still holding.

“It’s been a struggle,” he said. “You just have to cope with what this season gives you.”

January through March is when students see the most academic growth, Fraley said, and the flu season can deter some of that progress.

“We’ll anticipate a little slowdown during flu season,” he said. “But it’s better that they’re home and taking care of themselves.”

Bill to build new UW dorms advances

LARAMIE (WNE) — The bill promised to spur more than $300 million of new dormitories on the University of Wyoming campus barely met a Wednesday deadline to stay alive in the Legislature.

Under legislative rules, the bill needed approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee by Wednesday to avoid an early death.

The committee voted 4-1 to advance the bill after a hurried meeting during the Senate’s lunch break.

The bill breezed through the House, but earned more scrutiny this week from the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton.

House Bill 293 doesn’t appropriate funding for the construction, but instead offers a loan while increasing the availability of capital UW can use to guarantee a bond issue for the project.

For the next 30 years, $8 million of UW’s general fund appropriation would be replaced each year by $8 million from federal mineral royalties — funds that can be used to guarantee a bond issue.

The original bill would have originally granted a loan of $88 million to jump-start construction.

