Local briefs

Church to offer free concert

SHERIDAN — First Congregational Church will host its Last Friday concert Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

This month’s concert will feature bluegrass, gospel, Americana, country and historic pipe organ performances from Fret Knot, featuring Doug Brothers, Scott Gall, Doug Conklin and Judy Goins.

The event is free, though donations are welcome.

The church is located at 100 W. Works St.

Deadline to register for Demo Day at Sheridan College is Friday

SHERIDAN — On March 20, high school juniors, seniors and home-school students at the junior or senior level are invited to three separate events at Sheridan College — Demo Day, Culinary Arts & Hospitality Experience Day and Cyber Day. These free events feature hands-on activities as well as tours and faculty demonstrations designed to give high school students the college experience.

Events are free to students, teachers and counselors, and the deadline to register is Friday, Feb. 22.

All events begin at 9 a.m. at the Technical Education Center on the Sheridan College campus and end around 2 p.m.

Demo Day highlights all of the technical programs offered at Sheridan College. Students will be guided through four hands-on activities in welding, diesel, machine tool and construction and tour the newly remodeled and expanded Technical Education Center.

Culinary Arts & Hospitality Experience Day will be held at the Wyoming Culinary Institute and transportation will be provided. Students will get a sense of what it is like to work in a real restaurant and learn how to make several different dishes.

Cyber Day gives students an in-depth look at computer science programs offered at Sheridan College, including web development, computer networking administration, cyber security, computer information systems and the IT support technician certificate.

Lunch will be provided to all participants at the Thorne-Rider Campus Center free of charge.

To register, contact Bateman at mbateman@sheridan.edu or (307) 675-0787 by Friday. For each student participant, please provide their full name, mailing address, email address, phone number, high school attending, current grade and graduation year.

Expressions to host ‘Interacting with Art’

SHERIDAN — Expressions Art Gallery & Framing will host its next Interacting with Art event Friday.

Mary Dailey, daughter of famed photographer Arthur “Pete” Dailey, will share stories about the life her father led.

He has photos of a ravine filled with French soldiers during World War I and the medical facility they used for the wounded. He has photos of Walt Disney and the artist Joe DeYoung.

A native of Nebraska, Pete Dailey instantly fell in love with Wyoming and captured the history of the Native American culture as well as the cowboy culture. For more information, contact Wanda Kerns at 307-673-2878 or email artistic7expressions@gmail.com.

Expressions Art Gallery & Framing is located at 645 Broadway St.