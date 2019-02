SHERIDAN — David and Suzanne McClintock will celebrate 50 years of marriage March 1.

The couple wed at First United Methodist Church in Lakewood, Colorado, on March 1, 1969.

David McClintock retired from Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company, while his wife retired after a career with the Laramie County School District.

The couple has two children — Greg (Lisa) McClintock of Sheridan and Anne-Marie McClintock of Onset, Massachusetts — and two grandchildren.