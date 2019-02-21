Palmer earns Eagle Scout award

The Central Wyoming Council of Boy Scouts of America is proud to award Kayden J. Palmer of Troop 2210 in Sheridan the rank of Eagle Scout. Palmer received this award at a Court of Honor held on December 20, 2019.

Eagle Scout is the highest award earned by young men in the Boys Scouts.

Palmer’s Eagle Scout project was completed in Story, where many worked together to create a better fish habitat by making several improvements, one consisting of planting trees.

Palmer is in 11th grade and has been a Scout since he was 11 years old. He enjoys the outdoors, and loves to work with people and has been able to help many while serving as a Scout thus far. Palmer is the son of Kevin and Jodi Palmer of Sheridan.