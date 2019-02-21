Event to feature patent attorney

SHERIDAN — Phorge Makerspace and Wyoming Technology Business Center will host a networking event Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital downtown conference room. Toni Tease, principal of the Tease Law Firm in Billings, Montana, and a registered patent attorney, practices in the areas of intellectual property and technology law. At the Monday event, she will provide a brief overview of her firm and how she can help businesses and entrepreneurs protect their inventions and technologies.

The meet-up is designed to be an informal event to connect others with similar interests.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact the WTBC at 307-675-1939.

The SMH downtown conference room is located at 61 S. Gould St.