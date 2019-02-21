FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Event to feature patent attorney

Home|News|Local News|Event to feature patent attorney

SHERIDAN — Phorge Makerspace and Wyoming Technology Business Center will host a networking event Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital downtown conference room. Toni Tease, principal of the Tease Law Firm in Billings, Montana, and a registered patent attorney, practices in the areas of intellectual property and technology law. At the Monday event, she will provide a brief overview of her firm and how she can help businesses and entrepreneurs protect their inventions and technologies.

The meet-up is designed to be an informal event to connect others with similar interests.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact the WTBC at 307-675-1939.

The SMH downtown conference room is located at 61 S. Gould St.

By |Feb. 21, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN