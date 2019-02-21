Price changes coming to Kendrick Park

SHERIDAN — Patrons will have to bring a little extra money to Kendrick Park for food and entertainment this summer. The Sheridan Recreation District is implementing various price increases at both the Kendrick Park Pool and Kendrick Park Ice Cream Stand.

There will be a $0.25 increase on both adult and child afternoon and evening pool rates. Seasonal adult and child passes will see a $5 increase, early-bird adult and child season passes will rise $10, while the family season pass and early-bird family season pass will see a $20 increase.

All ice cream purchases will rise $0.50, and all drinks will see a $0.25 increase.