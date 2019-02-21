FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Price changes coming to Kendrick Park

Home|News|Local News|Price changes coming to Kendrick Park

SHERIDAN — Patrons will have to bring a little extra money to Kendrick Park for food and entertainment this summer. The Sheridan Recreation District is implementing various price increases at both the Kendrick Park Pool and Kendrick Park Ice Cream Stand.

There will be a $0.25 increase on both adult and child afternoon and evening pool rates. Seasonal adult and child passes will see a $5 increase, early-bird adult and child season passes will rise $10, while the family season pass and early-bird family season pass will see a $20 increase.

All ice cream purchases will rise $0.50, and all drinks will see a $0.25 increase.

By |Feb. 21, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN