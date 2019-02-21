FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

One confirmed death from structure fire

Thursday, Feb. 21 at 6:45 a.m.

UPDATE: Sheridan Police Department Lt. Travis Koltiska confirmed one death from the structure fire on North Main Wednesday night.

In a press release sent around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, SPD confirmed one death but could not release the name until investigators positively identify the victim and notify the victim’s relatives. All other occupants of the structure were evacuated and fire suppression efforts completed.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department and the cause of death of the victim is being investigated by SPD.

 

The Sheridan Press will have a full incident report in Thursday’s print publication.

—-

Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10:22 p.m.

SHERIDAN — Smoke billowed from the rear of the Main Street building containing Edwards Hotel and Q-Man Music Wednesday night as several agencies responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of North Main Street. All agencies remain on scene after 10:30 p.m.

SPD Lt. Travis Koltiska was en route to the scene at 9:23 p.m. and could not immediately confirm whether there were any fatalities or injuries.

Responding agencies included Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department, Goose Valley Fire Department, Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Rocky Mountain Ambulance.

The Sheridan Press will update information as it is received.

 

