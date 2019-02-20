FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Odor investigation, 1100 block Illinois Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Vehicle accident, East Fifth Street and Sheridan Avenue, 1:41 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:23 p.m.

• Structure fire (called and cancelled twice), 9 Lower powder river road, 1849

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Lift assist, Frackelton Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Medical, Illinois Street, 5:28 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:42 p.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:56 p.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:56 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:23 p.m.

• Medical, Lower Powder River Road, 6:34 p.m.

• Medical, Clarendon Avenue, 9:04 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 9:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Test, West 12th Street, 6:55 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 7:27 a.m.

• Accident, Montana Street, 7:22 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, East Brundage Lane, 11:42 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Omarr Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Park, 2:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, Canfield Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Main Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Accident, South Dome Drive, 5:26 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 6:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:50 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:53

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:06 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Records only, Interstate 90 eastbound, milepost 25, 1:59 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 11:25 a.m.

• West Halbert Drive, Ranchester, 12:41 p.m.

• Dog at large, Foothill Drive, 4:53 p.m.

• Structure fire, Lower Powder River Road, Arvada, 6:33 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 16.5, Ranchester

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• No new arrests listed.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

By |Feb. 20, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN