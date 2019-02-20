SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Odor investigation, 1100 block Illinois Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Vehicle accident, East Fifth Street and Sheridan Avenue, 1:41 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:23 p.m.

• Structure fire (called and cancelled twice), 9 Lower powder river road, 1849

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Lift assist, Frackelton Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Medical, Illinois Street, 5:28 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:42 p.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:56 p.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:56 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:23 p.m.

• Medical, Lower Powder River Road, 6:34 p.m.

• Medical, Clarendon Avenue, 9:04 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 9:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Test, West 12th Street, 6:55 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 7:27 a.m.

• Accident, Montana Street, 7:22 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, East Brundage Lane, 11:42 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Omarr Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Park, 2:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, Canfield Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Main Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Accident, South Dome Drive, 5:26 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 6:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:50 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:53

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:06 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Records only, Interstate 90 eastbound, milepost 25, 1:59 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 11:25 a.m.

• West Halbert Drive, Ranchester, 12:41 p.m.

• Dog at large, Foothill Drive, 4:53 p.m.

• Structure fire, Lower Powder River Road, Arvada, 6:33 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 16.5, Ranchester

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• No new arrests listed.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 5