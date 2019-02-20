Local briefs

Ian Munsick to perform at WYO Friday

SHERIDAN — Ian Munsick will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 7 p.m. Friday.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Sheridan College Booster Club.

As the youngest of three brothers in an exceptionally musical family, Ian’s upbringing was a mix of working cattle and working crowds with the family band, “The Munsick Boys.” After moving to Nashville in 2013, Munsick completed degrees in songwriting and music business and is making a name for himself as an instrumentalist and solo artist while continuing to call Music City home.

Tickets for the show cost between $27.50 and $42.50, based on seating, and are available through the WYO box office, by phone at 307-672-9084 and online at wyotheater.com. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

Sheridan WYO Rodeo tickets on sale Saturday

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo will go on sale Saturday through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office.

The box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets will then be available online at 6 p.m. at sheridanwyorodeo.com. Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week will take place from July 8-14.

The WYO box office is located at 42 N. Main St.