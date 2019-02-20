Sheridan College announces fall 2018 graduates

SHERIDAN — Almost 25 students received degrees or certificates from Sheridan College at the end of the fall 2018 semester.

The following is a list of Sheridan College students from Sheridan County who completed their coursework and received a degree or certificate:

• Vivian Davis, Associate of Science, Business with Honors

• Billy Doran Shifrar, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Aided Design and Certificate of Completion, Computer Aided Design

• Rachel Forister Associate of Science, General Studies

• Ethan Gonda, Associate of Science, Business

• Danielle Jones, Associate of Science, Agricultural Business

• Kathryn Law, Associate of Arts, General Studies with Honors

• Casey Mower, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Aided Design

• Alaina Sostrom, Associate of Science, Health Science with Honors

• Megan Stevens, Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts