Council authorizes water fluoridation survey

City council voted 5-2 Tuesday to authorize the distribution of a survey regarding the continued fluoridation of Sheridan’s water supply to Sheridan area water customers.

City Utilities Director Dan Roberts said the city will mail surveys to the 12,353 addresses served by Sheridan’s water supply that will include a brief letter of explanation and ask customers whether they believe the city should continue fluoridating its water. He added that the city will contract a third-party firm to receive, validate and tabulate the survey results.

Roberts said the estimated cost of the survey is $11,950, assuming a 50 percent response rate; a higher return rate would increase that cost by $.61 for each additional survey returned.

The results of the survey will not legally require council to take action regarding fluoridation, but some councilors vowed to let the results guide their votes on the issue.

Councilor Aaron Linden said while he is personally opposed to the continued fluoridation of the city’s water supply, he would honor the survey results.

“I’m not going to sit up here and purport that I know what each and every person in this community wants,” Linden said. “But by doing this poll, we’re giving people a say, finally.”

Councilor Jacob Martin offered similar support for the survey.

“I think this is the best solution for the situation that we have,” Martin said. “There just isn’t a consensus for us to go off. It would be irresponsible of me to say, ‘I represent the majority of the community and I know that they do or don’t want fluoride.’”

Not all of the council members were convinced, though.

Councilors Richard Bridger and Patrick Henderson voted against the resolution authorizing the survey. Henderson, who noted he is a proponent of continued water fluoridation, said he did not want to spend taxpayer money on the survey — which he believed could be skewed if the response rate is low — and would prefer council simply vote on fluoridating the city’s water.

“What I would suggest is the council just own their own vote and vote it up or vote it down — vote to either keep the fluoride in or take it out — and skip this silliness on surveys,” Henderson said.

Public comment was also divided on the fluoridation issue.

Sheridan resident John Fafoutakis railed against the practice of fluoridating the city’s water supply and argued fluoride has negative health effects when ingested.

Dental professionals, however, said science supports the practice of water fluoridation as both safe and beneficial.

Sherrie Hotchkiss, a retired dental hygienist, read a letter from Sheridan County Public Health Officer and Chief of Medical Staff at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Dr. Ian Hunter supporting community water fluoridation. In the letter, Hunter wrote that the community has seen a marked improvement in oral health since the city began fluoridating its water supply.

“If fluoride is removed, I worry the oral health conditions previously seen will resurface in our community,” Hotchkiss read. “Especially in those disadvantaged youth who will be most at risk.”

Janet Berry, the former community health coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Health, echoed the sentiments in the letter and focused on the benefits water fluoridation offers to children in low-income households and housebound elderly residents who either cannot receive regular dental treatments.

“Fluoridation is a public health issue that plays a protective role against dental decay throughout our life, benefiting not only children but also adults,” Berry said. “…I am reminded on a daily basis through my work that I have to stand up for children, who do not get to vote, and also for the homebound elderly.”

Sheridan began fluoridating its water on 2015. A previous council started the process by passing a resolution in 2010 that directed water treatment staff to monitor fluoride levels in the city’s water and equip the city’s water processing infrastructure with fluoridation equipment. The concentration of fluoride in Sheridan’s water supply is 0.7 parts per million, which is the dosage recommended by the Center for Disease Control, the American Dental Association and the World Health Association.

The practice has caused controversy since it began and Mayor Roger Miller has pushed to let the public vote on the matter since his election in 2016.

In June, Miller attempted to veto the city’s fluoride supply from the city budget, but council voted to override the action. In July, council voted not to authorize a survey on water fluoridation, with only Miller and Council Vice President Thayer Shafer supporting a survey.

Council has seen significant turnover since the summer, however. Council President Clint Beaver, Linden and Martin all said they would support a public poll on water fluoridation while running for city council, and the three new councilors fulfilled their campaign promise by voting for Tuesday’s resolution.

With the passage of the resolution, Roberts said the city will begin mailing the surveys to water customers on March 11 through April 1. The city will accept returned polls until April 22, after which they will be compiled and tabulated by a third-party firm and the results will be presented to council at its May 6 regular meeting.