Local briefs

TRVCC organizing day trip for seniors

DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Community Center has organized a day of fun for seniors beginning at the center in Dayton.

On Thursday, participants will eat lunch at the Sheridan College Culinary Institute and then tour Tom Balding Bits and Spurs.

The cost is $15 per person.

The group will leave the TRVCC in Dayton at 11:45 a.m.

For more information or to sign up, call 307-655-9419 or see trvcc.org.

National Guard organizes meeting on upcoming deployment

SHERIDAN — Community leaders, members and civilian employers of Wyoming National Guard members in the Sheridan area are invited to a community meeting with Army Guard command in Sheridan Thursday.

The 1 p.m. meeting will be held at the Sheridan Wyoming Army National Guard readiness center, located at 3219 Coffeen Ave.

Command will discuss the upcoming deployments and programs in place to assist Guard members, their families and civilian employers throughout the deployment cycle.

“Building partnerships with our communities and guardsmen’s employers helps to ensure we can answer our nation’s call and deploy abroad,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik, Wyoming Army National Guard commander. “Expectations of our state’s Citizen Soldiers have increased over time and it is critical for community leaders and employers to understand those increased demands and how important their support continues to be.”

Additional meetings will be held in February and March in Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette and Laramie.

DAR to gather Thursday

SHERIDAN — The next Daughters of the American Revolution meeting will take place Thursday at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital downtown community meeting room. The meeting will start at 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Nancy Talbott at 361-522-1503.

The SMH community room is located at 61 S. Gould St.

WYO to offer ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show’

SHERIDAN — Some of your favorite children’s book characters will come to life on the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center stage at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” features a menagerie of 75 puppets and adapts four stories from Eric Carle — “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks,” “The Very Lonely Firefly” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Tickets for the show cost $13.50 per adult, $11 for seniors and military and $7 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, by phone at 307-672-9084 and online at wyotheater.com. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.