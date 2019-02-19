FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reunion committee looking for classmates

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School class of 1969 is in the process of planning its 50th class reunion.

The dates set for the reunion are July 19-21, 2019.

Committee members are looking for the following people: Barbara Champion, Barbara Long Glicksberg, Barbara Weltner, Bob Jacobson, Carol Pierce Stewart, Daniel Roberts, Don Olson, Donna Lepper, Elouise Horsely, Felipita Alice Trujillo Sosa, Gary Graham, James W. Bell, Jim Kerns, John Freeman, John Garson, John Phillips, John Wells, Juanita Fischer Musgrove, Laurie Hume Dickey, Linda Githens Cecil, Lonnie Lanners, Marsten Beatty, Mike Ivanich, Nancy Wood, Pat Yablonski, Robert McBride, Steve Brodine and Steve Scott.

If you have information, contact Teresa Araas attheyogaqueen@gmail.com or 307-763-0017 or Zena Husman at husmanz51@gmail.com or 307-689-1114.

The next class reunion meeting will be in March.

