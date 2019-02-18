Senior happenings

• Antique Roadshow — On Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. at The Hub on Smith, join local collectors Ken Heuerman along with Sue Heuerman, Wayne Sullenger and Darla Judes as they combine knowledge to give their best estimate as to the value of your precious items. One item per person.

• An afternoon with The Paint Post — You’ve heard it said by art teachers: your painting is not supposed to look like everyone else. Paint with instructor step-by-step, and walk away with your very own 16-inch-by-20-inch piece of art. All supplies included. Sign up and pre-pay by Monday, Feb. 18, for the event set for Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. The cost is $25 per person.