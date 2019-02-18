AARP Foundation Tax-Aide available through April 15

SHERIDAN — Beginning in February and continuing through April 15, AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. Since its inception, the program has served more than 68 million taxpayers.

Tax-Aide started in 1968 with just four volunteers working at one site.

Today, nearly 35,000 volunteers serve low- to moderate-income taxpayers at almost 5,000 locations in neighborhood libraries, malls, banks, community centers and senior centers nationwide. There’s no fee, and AARP membership is not required.

In Wyoming, there are 16 sites where volunteers serve low-to-moderate income taxpayers, including the The Hub on Smith in Sheridan.

Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure they know about and understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. In 2018, the program’s volunteers helped 2.5 million people navigate complicated tax codes, ensure proper credits and deductions, and file their federal and state tax returns.

To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, see aarp.org/taxaide or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).