Local sports briefs

Broncs show well at national meet

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School indoor track and field team competed at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho. The Broncs and Lady Broncs recorded numerous top-10 finishes.

The 800-meter relay team — of Alec Riegert, Marc Wodahl, Cody Milmine and Matt Roma — paced the boys team, winning the event with a time of 1 minute, 30.66 seconds.

The 1,600-meter relay team — of Roma, Wodahl, Milmine and Riegert — took runner-up, clocking in at 3:29.27, and the 3,200-meter relay team — of Alex Garber, David Standish, Garett Avery and Wyatt Shaw — placed third with a time of 8:30.40.

Roma added an eighth-place finish in the 200-meter run, clocking in at 22.82, and Riegert finished ninth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.41.

The 1,600-meter sprint medley team — of Piper O’Dell, Tamaelle Lawson, Aria Heyneman and Piper Carroll — paced the girls team, placing seventh with a time of 4:23.76. Carroll also took 11th in the 800-meter run after recording a time of 2:23.98.

Sheridan hosts its meet in Gillette Friday before returning to Gillette for the state meet the following week.

Lady Panthers finish unblemished

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team finished off a perfect conference season in emphatic fashion Saturday. The Lady Panthers downed Midwest 58-11 to complete the regular season at 17-5 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

Kristin Klaahsen paced AC with 14 points, while McKenna Auzqui and Brooke Worman added 12 and nine points, respectively.

The Lady Panthers open up regionals in Douglas Thursday against No. 4-seeded Guernsey-Sunrise.

Broncs wrestling competes at regionals

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team finished fourth out of six teams over the weekend at the 4A East regional tournament hosted by Thunder Basin. The Broncs tallied 184.5 points as a team. Cheyenne East won with 216 points.

Three Sheridan wrestlers won their individual weight classes. Hayden Crow (138 pounds) tallied 26 team points, finishing 4-0 with three pins. Reese Osborne (126) scored 24 points and ended 3-0 with two pins. Quinn Heyneman (152) contributed 23 points, going 4-0 with one pin.

Tyler Combridge (132) placed second and scored 20 points after going 3-1 with two pins. Hunter Goodwin (120) finished runner-up and accumulated 18 points after going 2-1 with two pins. Rudy Osborne (113) took second as well and scored 17.5 points, finishing 3-1.

Sheridan competes at the state tournament beginning Friday in Casper.

TR wrestling participates in regional meet

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School wrestling team finished seventh out of 11 teams over the weekend at the 2A East regional tournament in Wright. The Eagles totaled 57.5 team points. Moorcroft won with 202.5 points.

Kyle Breen (152 pounds) took runner-up and scored 18 points, finishing 2-1 with two pins. Luke Singer (182 pounds) placed third and tallied 12 points, going 3-1 with two pins. James McKenzie (132) finished fourth and contributed 11 points, ending 2-2 with one pin.

Tongue River competes at the state tournament beginning Friday in Casper.

Eagles solidly beat Shoshoni

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team picked up a 54-45 win Saturday against Shoshoni in the final game of the regular season. The Eagles finished the regular season 7-14 overall.

Tongue River led 22-19 at half and 38-31 after three quarters. Justice Rees scored 14 points to lead the Eagles, while Braden McCafferty contributed 10 points.

Tongue River competes in the 2A North regional tournament in Riverton Thursday through Saturday.

Lady Eagles come back to defeat Shoshoni

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team won 38-34 Saturday against Shoshoni in the final game of the regular season, finishing 5-16 overall.

Tongue River rallied from a 19-9 deficit at halftime for the victory and outscored Shoshoni by 12 points in the third quarter. Carleigh Reish scored a game-high 13 points and Sydney Butler added 10 points for the Lady Eagles.

Tongue River competes in the 2A north regional tournament in Riverton Thursday through Saturday.

Rams soundly defeat Greybull

BIG HORN — The third-ranked Big Horn High School boys basketball team won 62-36 Saturday at Greybull in the final game of the regular season, finishing 16-5 overall.

Big Horn competes in the 2A north regional tournament in Gillette Thursday through Saturday.

Lady Rams fall to Greybull

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team lost 42-30 Saturday at Greybull in the final game of the regular season. The No. 5 Lady Rams finished the regular season 14-7 overall.

Big Horn fell behind 19-14 at halftime and trailed 34-27 after three quarters. Courtney Wallach led the Lady Rams with nine points.

Big Horn competes in the 2A north regional tournament in Gillette Thursday through Saturday.

Big Horn indoor track competes in Idaho

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School indoor track and field team competed over the weekend at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho.

Liam Greenelsh placed eighth in the triple jump with a school record distance of 43 feet, 2 inches. In the 60-meter hurdles, Kyler Ostler placed 16th with a time of 8.73 seconds and Greenelsh took 17th in 8.75 seconds.

Big Horn competes in a meet Friday in Gillette.